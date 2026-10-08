A question about a possible third impeachment drew a direct answer from President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, he said he can still act against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

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The exchange came after Trump announced automatic enrollment in Trump Accounts. Those are tax-advantaged investment accounts for children, set up under his administration earlier this year.

He did not say he would take action. He also did not say the option was closed. “I have my shot and still do,” he told reporters, according to MS NOW, naming Biden, Obama, and Clinton.

Remarks follow a House control question and two past acquittals

The reporter asked whether Trump could face another impeachment if Democrats gain control of the House in November. Trump responded by listing steps he said he had passed up.

Trump: "I could've done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could've done very very bad things to Joe Biden. I could've done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama … I can do whatever I want, if I want." pic.twitter.com/xN6hiFNTaX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2026

“I could have done very bad things to Hillary Clinton. I could have done very, very bad things to Joe Biden. I could have done very bad things to Barack Hussein Obama,” he said.

He said he had held off because of the office itself. “I thought it was inappropriate to do so because you have to treat the office of the presidency with respect,” Trump said.

He then brought up his own impeachments. “Then I found out that they impeached me twice. I certainly, even to this moment, I can do whatever I want, if I want,” he said.

Those two cases came during his first term. One grew out of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about investigating Biden, then his opponent in the 2020 presidential election. The other followed the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and a charge of incitement of insurrection. He was acquitted both times.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has warned that another impeachment will follow if Democrats win the House in the midterms. Johnson called that outcome “guaranteed, probably on the first day” and said Democrats are “raring to go.”

Trump said the Democrats he named have also “done some very bad things” to him. He called the presidency a “very sacred position” that “has to be treated properly.”

Since he returned to office in 2025, the Department of Justice has brought cases against several of his political opponents, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey. Questions about the department’s independence have surfaced beyond its political cases, as it dropped a reflecting pool vandalism case against a former Olympian.

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