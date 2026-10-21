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Screenshots taken from @justnon_sense on TikTok
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If her boyfriend could take a good photo of her, one woman says she’d want to know exactly which girl taught him

Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
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Published: Oct 21, 2026 11:30 am

A TikTok user named @justnon_sense posted a video explaining why she thinks it is actually a good sign when a boyfriend is terrible at taking photos. While most people want their partners to be skilled behind the camera, the creator has a much different take that has caught the attention of viewers.

As first highlighted by The Daily Dot, the video has drawn thousands of views. In it, she argues that a boyfriend who is already a great photographer brings up some serious questions.

She explained that if he came into the relationship already able to take professional-level pictures of her, she would have her doubts. She then paused before asking, “Which girl trained you?”

Viewers had a far more innocent explanation for those camera skills

Partners are usually expected to capture good memories, but her theory treats a boyfriend’s photo skills almost like a relationship test he could fail. The comment section quickly filled with reactions from viewers who had their own ideas about why some men are better at photography than others.

Many people pointed out that there is often a much more innocent explanation. One commenter wrote, “In my case, my sisters. I have their pictures on my phone then my own.” Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Or maybe bcs they have sisters who train them.”

Other commenters suggested that mothers might be the ones teaching their sons how to use a camera. Then there was a more suspicious take from a viewer who suggested some men might be playing a longer game.

That commenter claimed the boyfriend may be pretending to take bad pictures on purpose. According to the comment, he is simply waiting for the right moment to reveal his talent once she teaches him.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the details described in the video, including the boyfriend’s behavior, as this account comes solely from @justnon_sense’s TikTok.

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Author
Image of Saqib Soomro
Saqib Soomro
Politics & Culture Writer
Saqib Soomro is a writer covering politics, entertainment, and internet culture. He spends most of his time following trending stories, online discourse, and the moments that take over social media. He is an LLB student at the University of London. When he’s not writing, he’s usually gaming, watching anime, or digging through law cases.
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