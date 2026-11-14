Illinois dad says he spent $140 on his son’s birthday at Texas Roadhouse, and only 1 of the 6 items they ordered came out right

An Illinois dad said he spent $140 on his son’s birthday meal at Texas Roadhouse, only to find that just one of the six items they ordered didn’t have issues. Alonzo Massey called his visit to the chain’s Gurnee, Illinois, location a “below-average dining disaster” in a TikTok, as reported by BroBible.

“You can’t raise your prices and lower your quality of food. At least keep it the same,” Massey said. He said the meal, which included a burger, two steak orders, steak bites, and an appetizer, was cold across the board, sometimes under-seasoned, and other times overcooked.

Massey said the problems started with the chain’s famous rolls, which are usually served with cinnamon butter. He said he expects them to be “golden brown” with steam coming out when you open them, but he said he got lukewarm, pliable, and overcooked rolls through three whole baskets.

That is a lot of money for a disappointing birthday dinner

According to Massey, the appetizer sampler didn’t fare much better, with boneless wings he said were lukewarm. He described his and his son’s steaks as dry and unevenly cooked, with some parts simply inedible. He said he paid $25 for an 11-ounce steak that was dry, flavorless, unevenly cooked, and only semi-warm.

Massey argued that the quality of the food should match the price paid, and his bill came to $140, which averages out to about $23 per item. “I hope that places understand that just because you have a [brand] name attached to your food doesn’t mean you can lessen your quality. We are paying our hard-earned money,” he said.

He isn’t the only Illinois diner to raise concerns about a Texas Roadhouse meal recently. Another customer in the state claimed he was served sirloin instead of his filet three times at a different location.

One commenter who claimed to be a Roadhouse worker said the bread is baked in trays of 16, and if they’re left in the oven too long, “all of those trays gonna be a lil extra brown.” Another commenter sided with Massey, writing, “Lol, welcome to 2026! It’s EVERY single restaurant at this point.”

Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a company fact sheet. The chain says it is famous for its hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and fresh-baked bread, which are the items Massey complained about most.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Texas Roadhouse’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Massey’s TikTok video.`

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