January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup Revealed

It’s a brand-new month, and that means it’s time for another set of free PlayStation Plus games. PlayStation Plus subscribers can ring in the new year with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator. Because PlayStation Plus games become available on the first Tuesday of the month, there’s still time to grab December’s games if you haven’t already.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection bundles Nathan Drake’s first three adventures together into one package for the PlayStation 4. While the games were originally graphical showcases on PlayStation 3, a good number of games from that generation haven’t aged too well visually. Thankfully, The Nathan Drake Collection touches up the visuals and boosts the resolution to 1080p. All three games also run at a smooth 60 frames per second as well, making them much more enjoyable to play.

Unfortunately, The Nathan Drake Collection doesn’t have any enhancements for players on PlayStation 4 Pro despite both Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy having higher resolutions on Pro, but the games still look and run great at 1080p. We loved The Nathan Drake Collection when it originally launched on PlayStation 4 back in 2015, and if you haven’t yet played through any of Drake’s adventures, you’re in for a treat.

Goat Simulator is, well, Goat Simulator. It’s a wacky game that puts players in control of a goat and tasks them with causing as much damage as possible. Tons of physics-based shenanigans ensue, and you’ve probably seen some clips of the carnage this game creates at some point considering how much of a YouTube phenomenon this game was when it launched. It’s silly and self-aware, and while the novelty can get old after a short time, it’s a great offering as a free PlayStation Plus game.

PlayStation Plus games go live on the first Tuesday of the month, so expect to see Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator for free in the PlayStation Store on January 7.

- This article was updated on:January 1st, 2020