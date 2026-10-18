During a one-hour town hall in Michigan that aired Saturday evening on CBS Evening News, Vice President JD Vance answered questions from anchor Tony Dokoupil. The event took place less than three weeks before the midterm elections.

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Dokoupil brought up polling that shows many voters worry about corruption. The same surveys indicate that a large number of people think President Trump is putting his own personal business interests first while serving in office.

Vance told Dokoupil he has never seen anything like that from the president. He stated, “Yes, D.C. is a corrupt town,” but “I have not seen a single shred of evidence that he participates or sanctions in that corruption.”

Specific reports raised about cryptocurrency income and an ambassador’s removal

Dokoupil followed up by mentioning a series of recent reports. Among them were President Trump’s cryptocurrency earnings and the removal of U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. According to the reports, Guilfoyle asked someone who wanted help from the Trump administration to wire her $100,000.

JD Vance: "I've not seen a single shred of evidence that Donald Trump participates or sanctions in that corruption … I've not once seen evidence that Donald Trump has enriched himself" pic.twitter.com/yjOJItpueq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2026

Vance addressed the broader issue of people trying to sell access. He said, “If somebody’s selling access to the White House, that’s disgusting and despicable and they should suffer consequences.”

He added that he wants to make those judgments based on the facts and not based on a random news media report that he read.

Democrats in Congress have said they will launch investigations into the Trump administration if they gain control of the House or Senate. That majority would let them issue subpoenas to officials. When asked whether the administration would comply, Vance replied, “Of course I will. Look, I mean, we follow the law.”

Reports about President Trump’s second presidency have included widespread allegations of insider trading. They have also described conflict of interest concerns tied to business dealings by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and members of his cabinet.

Those reports say Trump’s grants of pardons and clemency have favored political allies and loyalists, with several given after millions in donations or fees. They further state that Trump has proactively solicited donations from companies and individuals following which favorable regulatory actions and decisions have occurred.

The same accounts note that Trump has maintained an active stock market account with thousands of trades totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. He has directly benefited by soliciting his own memecoin $TRUMP and benefitted from his family’s cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial, which has received investments by anonymous individuals and foreign governments.

According to his July 2026 financial report, Trump made over $2.2B in 2025 compared to $622M in 2024, of which $1.4B came from his family’s cryptocurrency business. The reports also describe an unusually large number of expensive gifts received by Trump, such as a $400M jet from Qatar or gold bars, which some scholars view as a violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

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