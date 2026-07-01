Trump earned $635 million from a group called ‘Celebration Coins’ in 2025. Yet, it appears to have no online presence at all

President Donald Trump earned more than $635 million from a licensing deal with a cryptocurrency group called Celebration Coins during 2025. This large sum was revealed in a 927-page financial disclosure form released on July 1, 2026. The earnings helped push his total cryptocurrency income past $1 billion for the year.

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According to NBC News, the Celebration Coins earnings stand out because the group has no visible presence online. The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment about the entity. However, a recent letter from Senate Democrats noted that a Wyoming-based company called Celebration Cards helped run a crypto conference at Mar-a-Lago in April.

Wyoming has become a major hub for the cryptocurrency industry. Still, the lack of any public trace for Celebration Coins has drawn attention from observers. Beyond the Celebration Coins agreement, the disclosure shows a much larger involvement in digital assets.

The disclosure shows a wide range of crypto-related income beyond one deal

Trump reported more than $236 million from other token sales. He also reported over $65 million from equity tied to the family-linked venture World Liberty Financial. Another $290 million was listed as income from cryptocurrency wallets connected to that same venture.

Donald Trump reported earning at least $1.2 billion in 2025 from crypto and memecoin-related businesses, according to his latest annual financial disclosure https://t.co/qyxdXCVA83 — Bloomberg (@business) June 30, 2026

Together, these amounts made up a large part of the $1.4 billion Trump earned from crypto ventures during his first year back in office. This was a year in which his administration also faced scrutiny over the Trump sons’ mining deal ties, alongside his broader push to loosen cryptocurrency rules and regulations.

The size of the full disclosure document is also unusual. At 927 pages, it is far longer than the filings submitted by past presidents. For comparison, Barack Obama’s final disclosure form was eight pages long, and Joe Biden’s was 11 pages. Vice President JD Vance’s own filing was 17 pages.

A representative for the Trump Organization defended the length of the document as a sign of openness. The representative said, “At nearly 1,000 pages, it represents one of the most comprehensive financial disclosure reports ever submitted and demonstrates a level of financial transparency unmatched in presidential history.”

The disclosure also lists income from legal settlements. Trump reported $80 million in earnings from settlements involving companies including ABC, CBS, Meta, and YouTube. These funds were reportedly sent to The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation Inc. Separately, the filing notes that First Lady Melania Trump earned over $10 million through a licensing deal tied to a documentary called Melania.

The document confirms that Trump did not place his assets in a blind trust or sell them off before taking office. Instead, the Trump Organization says third-party financial institutions manage the assets, using automated technology to carry out trades.

This setup has drawn criticism from both political parties over possible conflicts of interest, a debate that has also touched his administration’s foreign policy moves, including how Congress was briefed on the Iran deal. The White House has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. A White House representative said, “Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”

The filing also lists investments in the GEO Group, a private prison company and a major contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Investment accounts linked to Trump began buying shares of the company just 10 days after his inauguration.

As the number of detainees held by ICE increased, these investment purchases also grew, with total buys ranging between $143,000 and $445,000. Because the disclosure lists many figures as ranges rather than exact numbers, it remains difficult to calculate the precise total of Trump’s earnings for the year.

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