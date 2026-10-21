Katie Zacharia’s farewell photo with Trump showed a blurred map on the Resolute Desk, and a second photo appears to have been edited to remove it

Katie Zacharia’s farewell posts from the White House drew attention online after users noticed what appeared to be a deliberately blurred map on the Resolute Desk in one photo. A second photo showed signs of digital alteration, which appeared to remove the map entirely.

As reported by VT, Zacharia left her role as press secretary after five days, the quickest exit on record for the job. She departed after a shaky public debut on October 13, telling reporters during her only briefing that she was honored to be working for President Trump. She spent six minutes of the 15-minute briefing reading prepared comments praising the 80-year-old before taking questions from a list of outlets.

A member of the press asked how she planned to balance her new duties in Washington, D.C., with her husband and children still in California. Zacharia confused her husband with President Trump, saying, “my president… uh excuse me, my husband is out here.” She recovered quickly and made light of the moment.

The farewell photos drew more scrutiny than the exit itself

Zacharia spent the next few days addressing criticism and defending her qualifications. President Trump hinted at her exit on October 16, when he suggested she reconsider the job during an impromptu news conference in front of Marine One. He told reporters “the news has been so nasty to her,” adding that she has a beautiful family and “maybe it’s not for her.” Hours later, officials announced that Zacharia had departed from the White House.

Zacharia later praised Trump in a post on X, describing him as kind and hardworking and calling it an honor to work for him. Her five-day stint is now the shortest time served by a White House press secretary or communications director. It beats the previous record held by Anthony Scaramucci, whom Trump hired as communications director in July 2017 and fired 11 days later after he reportedly badmouthed other senior White House aides.

President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.



It was an honor to work for him. pic.twitter.com/Tp4NizrhE2 — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) October 17, 2026

The controversy centered on Zacharia’s farewell posts. She shared a photo of herself standing next to Trump in the Oval Office, and online users spotted what appeared to be a deliberately blurred map sitting on the Resolute Desk.

A second photo, featuring Zacharia with her family, also drew criticism. The map appeared to have been digitally removed, and signs of editing were also visible on a White House guidebook lying beneath it. Many people online speculated that the map depicted East Potomac Park, an area where Trump is pursuing a golf course redevelopment.

Trump later announced plans to transform East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-level course, with renovations set to begin on November 15 and expected to last 15 months. The project is facing legal challenges from groups like the DC Preservation League. US District Judge Ana Reyes previously stopped further tree removal after hundreds had been cut down, though the White House maintains the removals were unrelated to the redevelopment plans.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the course would be open to the public while being able to host events such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup. He also shared a proposed design that closely resembled the blurred image seen in Zacharia’s photo.

Save East Po, a group that opposes the renovation plan, criticized the White House over the edited images. “Nothing says ‘we have no plan’ like a photo of a plan-shaped map,” the group wrote on X. Zacharia and White House officials responded to the claims, with Zacharia saying “a very sweet picture [has been turned] into something controversial.”

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