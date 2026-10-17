Kevin Bacon shipped his clothes from the 90s to Ireland with a company that ‘rhymes with bread X.’ Tracking says it went to Israel three times

Kevin Bacon is currently attempting to track down a box of his own personal belongings that has taken a bizarre international journey instead of arriving at his location in Ireland. The actor shared his frustration on Instagram, where his post has already racked up over three million views.

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“Hey everybody, it’s me. I’m over here. I’m working in Ireland. You know, I wanted to pack light so I decided to ship some old clothes over here to Ireland. I don’t buy a lot of clothes. I’ve had these clothes probably since the 90s. So I used a shipping service that I don’t want to say the name but it rhymes with bread X,” Bacon explained in the video. He then walked through a tracking timeline showing the package leaving Upstate New York.

Bacon told his viewers that the box then reached Germany via Memphis and France. After that, this gets confusing. “On September 29th, they shipped it straight to Israel. Not Ireland, Israel. On October 3rd, it went back from Israel. Got to France. On October 4th, it went back to Israel. On October 5th, it went from Israel to Germany. And on October 6th, it went back to Israel. Not to Ireland, back to Israel,” he claimed.

He took to his socials after he couldn’t reach the company

According to the actor, the box eventually reached France again on October 10 and arrived in England on October 11. “On October 11th, it left the UK and came straight to Ireland, where it has been sitting for five days and they say they’re unable to deliver it. I don’t understand why.”

Bacon told his followers, “It’s just sitting there. I can’t get a person on the phone. I have not been able to talk to anybody.” He emphasized that these items, including old boots, jeans, and hats, hold sentimental value because he has owned them since the 90s.

Bacon eventually closed his post by asking, “Am I ever gonna see this stuff? It’s starting to get cold here.” His account is based on the tracking details he shared, and shipping mishaps have gone viral before, as one woman’s smashed Starbucks mugs showed.

Fans flocked to the comments, and many brought the jokes. One user quipped, “The six degrees of international travel!?!” One user offered support, writing, “Justice for Kevin Beacon clothes. Like him, they are national treasures.” Another wrote, “I hope your mum wrote your name on the collar tags. Welcome to Ireland xx.”

Bacon did not name the company, though his rhyme appeared to point to FedEx, which has not publicly responded to his post. According to FedEx, if a U.S. package is delayed by at least one day, customers can start a support ticket through the Manage Delivery section on the tracking details page. FedEx noted that during international shipping, packages can sometimes get held at customs to satisfy export or import regulations. In that instance, the company will contact the sender for more information.

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