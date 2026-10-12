A woman in Los Angeles said she paid $400 to have her 60-year-old family camera repaired, only to claim the shop returned it with different parts and new damage. Kai George, who posts on TikTok as @kai.george0, shared a video of her confrontation at Walters Camera Repair that has gained 1.4 million views, 139,700 likes, and 6,700 comments. She described the Rolleiflex 3.5F as an heirloom that had belonged to her grandmother and sat unused in a drawer for decades.

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In the video, George held the camera over the counter and pointed to several areas she said did not match the condition from before the repair. She claimed screws, plates, plating, and knobs looked different, and that some pieces were missing. On-screen comparisons showed “Before” photos next to the camera she received back. She also noted new scratches, dents, and peeling on the body.

George said the worker told her he had to take the camera apart and that the shop did not have the right tools for the job. She responded that she would have preferred he refuse the work if he could not finish it without changing or damaging parts. She stated she filmed the camera thoroughly before dropping it off and knew exactly how every piece looked.

Creator questions parts during shop confrontation and later claims serial numbers differ

During the exchange, George asked why certain pieces appeared swapped. The worker replied that he had been working on multiple Rolleiflex cameras at once and that some screws did not always fit, so they had to be forced. He also said some pieces sometimes had to be hammered in because parts were frozen. George pointed to a plate and said, “This ain’t my d–n camera, sir.” She added that the screws were “fundamentally different” from the ones she brought in.

@kai.george0 This is an ACTUAL NIGHTMARE. I took my 60 year old PRISTINE condition heirloom Rolleiflex 3.5F planar zeiss camera to a “reputable” camera repair shop and retrieved it back with swapped out parts, missing parts, scratches, dents all throughout. Small cosmetic scratches that were on the camera have magically disappeared and have been replaced with newly created scratches. I am so distraught and I could really use some advice here. Is this even MY camera? Walters Camera Repair in LA I need answers!??? #fyp #rolleiflex #vintagecameras #vintagefinds #filmphotographer ♬ original sound – Kai George

She continued to question the worker about etchings and lettering that she said had been on the original knob. The worker asked if she had another picture and explained that he had to remove the front plate. George said she had video proof of the camera’s condition at drop-off. She later told viewers she felt the parts may have been mixed with another camera the shop had on hand.

In a second TikTok video, George sat in her car and said she was upset because the camera was an heirloom. She explained she lost her grandmother in 2020 and had trusted the shop to return the camera in the same condition. She stated she paid $400 and did not believe the camera she received was the same one she left. Text overlays in the video highlighted that the lens serial number was not the same, while the body serial numbers matched but looked visually different.

@kai.george0 PART TWO: Thought i would never get on this app and be crying but this HURTS. I’ll do what i have to if it means holding this business (Walters camera repair) accountable and saving others from a similar heartbreak. I Lost my grandma in 2020. I don’t play about her legacy. How DARE YOU!! Please share and repost to bring awareness to this!! #fyp #rolleiflex #vintagecameras #filmphotographer #viral ♬ original sound – Kai George

George said the worker mentioned he had just acquired another 3.5 model and that he was working on several Rolleiflex cameras. She claimed he told her he would try to get the original parts, but she said she no longer trusted him.

In the shop, the worker identified himself as an independent contractor who sometimes works there and sometimes works at home. He said the shop owner, whose first name is George, was not present and often travels to Mexico. He stated he did not know the owner’s last name.

George said she would pursue a lawsuit if the camera was not returned to its original condition. She pointed out indentations, scratches, and other marks she said were not there before. The worker maintained he had not swapped parts and that the other customer who received a camera did not complain. George responded that the differences were clear and that mixing pieces from multiple cameras was not acceptable for a paying customer.

Most commenters reacted by saying the returned camera appeared to be a different one altogether rather than the original with mixed parts. One commenter wrote, “He didn’t swap the parts, he swapped the whole camera.” Another stated, “that’s a whole different camera.”

Several others suggested the original may have already been sold and urged legal action, with one writing, “He cant replace it bc he already sold it. Sue him,” and another saying, “Take him to court, this is unacceptable and they are trying to play you for a fool.” In another camera related controversy, a woman who ordered a $500 DJI camera from Amazon received a taped box with only the accessories inside.

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