Lionel Messi wiped away tears on the bus to his final Argentina game, then scored and told fans he wishes he could play forever

As detailed by ESPN, Lionel Messi has ended his 21-year international career with Argentina, scoring in a 3-0 win over Benin in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old played in his 208th match for the national team, the most for any player in his country’s history.

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About 85,000 supporters filled Monumental Stadium to watch the final match. Messi was seen wiping away tears on the bus as it moved through large crowds of well-wishers on the way to the stadium.

Messi stood on the pitch with his three children, while his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his mother, Celia Cuccittini, watched from a VIP box. He scored his 126th international goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute, extending his record as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer.

Messi spoke emotionally to the crowd after the match

The crowd gave Messi a minute-long ovation in the 10th minute as a tribute to his jersey number. Jerseys are a big part of sports culture, and a former Nike designer has explained why modern sports jerseys are boring. A drone show later lit up the sky above the stadium to thank him.

In a post-match address, Messi told fans that defending the jersey for more than 20 years was “a huge source of pride.” He said he would like to play for the rest of his life, calling representing Argentina “the most beautiful thing that can happen to you,” and admitted that no longer coming will be deeply painful.

The retirement was formalized in an Instagram post featuring a handwritten notebook entry. In it, Messi wrote, “I am retiring from the Argentina national team,” and said he had given everything to the jersey, both when the team won everything and in the difficult times before. He added, “I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.”

Messi wrote the words on July 21, two days after the final, and included a footnote saying he was even more convinced after what happened with his father. Jorge Messi, who served as his son’s agent through his time at Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami, died on August 8 at age 68 in Rosario.

Roccuzzo shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “You deserved this story and so much more.” FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised Messi for an extraordinary career that inspired millions, and the Argentine Football Association thanked him for making the country dream.

Former teammate Rodrigo De Paul highlighted Messi’s internal battles and his unconditional love for the country. Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández thanked him for the lessons he provided during their time together, and England great Gary Lineker said Messi carried the hopes and dreams of Argentina for two decades.

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, ending a 36-year drought, and helped the team win Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024. He remains under contract with Inter Miami until 2028

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