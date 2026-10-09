The Nike designer behind the Padres’ City Connect jerseys says teams keep asking ‘can we just make it so people don’t get upset’

Many modern sports uniform rebrands have left fans disappointed after waiting in anticipation for a new look, only to be met with something plain. Daryle Hawkins, the former Nike designer behind the San Diego Padres City Connect uniforms, has now offered an explanation for why this keeps happening.

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As detailed by BroBible, Hawkins opened up about the inner workings of the sports apparel industry during a conversation with Mike McClure. He explained that the design process is often hampered by layers of corporate bureaucracy, with the league, the franchise, and the administration all involved in the decision.

Hawkins noted that key players are sometimes brought into these rooms as well, and everyone has to argue over what matters most. He said that in those settings, “the most conservative idea will anchor the bottom.”

Hawkins says the push to avoid backlash usually backfires

Hawkins described decision-makers in those meetings asking, “Can we just make it so people don’t get upset with what we’re doing?” He said that approach usually produces the opposite reaction, with fans ultimately dismissing the result as boring.

By trying to appease everyone and avoid ruffling feathers, teams end up with jerseys that lack character. Hawkins pointed out that when franchises choose to play it safe, the final product is often a throwaway that fails to generate real excitement among fans.

Hawkins pointed to his work on the Tijuana-inspired Padres City Connects as an example of what happens when a team embraces its identity. He believes the key is finding the balance of the most advanced yet acceptable design, rather than fearing a little initial pushback.

Beyond design, Hawkins brings a different perspective to the conversation as a former Oregon wide receiver. He shared insights into the technical precision required to catch passes from Marcus Mariota, as well as the pressure of playing over the middle and the fear of a quarterback setting a receiver up for a brutal hit. Hawkins also recalled being cut from the Chicago Bears during training camp due to financial constraints within the front office.

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