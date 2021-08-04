Last DLC Character for Street Fighter V Champion Revealed

Today, during the Street Fighter V Summer Update 2021 stream, CAPCOM revealed more of the upcoming features and characters coming to the latest title of their flagship series, Street Fighter V Champion Edition.

During the stream, the game’s director Director Takayuki Nakayama, and its Producer, Shuhei Matsumoto, took the fans by surprise with the reveal of the game’s new DLC character, Luke.

You can watch Luke’s trailer below, showcasing not only his visual but also his gameplay and abilities.

Luke seems to be a character focused on dealing fast combos and keeping opponents on their feet with jabs, while also keeping them at a safe distance and controlling the flow of the battle. But that’s not all, since, according to the duo, Luke will not only pay homage to the past of the franchise but also give fans a glimpse of what they can expect of the future of the Street Fighter franchise.

When Will Luke Arrive on Street Fighter V?

The fighter will be, as we said above, the fifth character to be released as part of Street Fighter V Champion Edition’s fifth season, which also features Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira. And is scheduled to be released at the end of next November. You can watch the full Summer Update 2021 Stream here.

Street Fighter V Champion Edition is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs. You can also take part in the game’s free trial right now on both the PS4 ad the PS5, which features all the characters released between seasons 1 and 4.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2021