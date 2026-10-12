Sammy, who posts on Instagram as @sammy.amg, shared a video from the passenger seat of a Dodge Hellcat that has gained 3.9 million views. On-screen text in the clip read, “POV: 20 minutes after buying a hellcat.” The passenger noted that the stop happened not even like 20 minutes after the driver bought the car.

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The video showed an interior view of the dashboard and road ahead in what the caption described as a side quest with @habibis.cat. The caption stated, “Side quest with @habibis.cat we made it out tho.” According to the video, the incident took place in Lakeland, Ohio.

An off-screen officer’s voice commanded, “Driver, step out!” and then, “Open the door from the outside and get out now!” Sammy responded, “My seatbelt’s on!” The passenger commented on the timing and later suggested turning on Arabic music, while Sammy clarified that he stopped at the stop sign.

Multiple officers surround the newly purchased vehicle during the traffic stop

The passenger asked why so many cops were coming and speculated whether backup had been called. Sammy appeared bewildered and asked what was actually happening. He stated, “I have no idea.” An officer repeated the command for the driver to step out and open the door from the outside.

Sammy informed the officer, “I have a firearm in the door.” The officer replied, “Okay, that’s fine. Keep your hands up.” Instructions continued for Sammy to unlock the door, step out, and keep his hands straight up in the air. He was told to turn around and walk backwards before being directed to step to the right.

Sammy explained during the commands, “I just purchased the vehicle. I have the title and everything. It just got notarized.” The officer acknowledged the statement and then addressed the passenger with the same instructions to open the door and step out. The passenger said he was taking his seatbelt off, and the officer permitted him to open the door.

The officer asked the passenger if he had any firearms on him. The passenger replied, “No, on me I have one in my backpack.” The passenger then asked if he was being arrested. An officer clarified, “Well, you’re being detained.” When the passenger asked why, the officer stated, “Because someone in the car has a warrant for homicide.”

The passenger exclaimed, “What?” and later said there was no one else in the car. He expressed disbelief while noting he was in handcuffs and recording everything. The video then showed Sammy getting out of a police car. The passenger suggested a noise inside the car might have caused the confusion and said, “sorry for the confusion, guys.”

It’s not clear why police confused the new owners of the car for criminals. It’s possible that the vehicle was previously owned by someone who has a warrant out for homicide. Since the incident happened minutes after the sale, the paperwork might not have been updated. Traffic stops can go in very different directions, such as when an officer warned a man for rolling a stop sign, then paid him a compliment.

Viewers shared reactions in the comments. One commenter wrote, “Complied. Stayed alive. Slept in their own bed that night. It’s that easy.” Another stated, “Props on actually complying and just getting through the misunderstanding, there’s a lot of people on this planet that would’ve got them selves shot in this situation.”

A third commenter said, “Cops did nothing wrong here. They’re just actually doing their job stopping someone whose car pops back to a homicide.”

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