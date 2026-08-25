A DJ shared a story about his interaction with the cops while returning after performing at a rural wedding. He alleged that, while returning to his place, police pulled him over and, instead of penalizing him, warned him and left after complimenting his truck. He recorded the video of himself explaining the interaction and posted it on social media. No comments from the police were found.

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According to the Daily Dot, in a video posted on TikTok (@chrisbwise), a DJ named Chris Wise shared his story of interaction with the police. He claimed he mistakenly ignored the stop sign after performing at a rural wedding, and officers pulled him over. Wise said that once they pulled him over, he started looking for his license, and the officers did not penalize him; instead, they gave him a warning. He added that cops complimented his truck before leaving.

DJ stated in the video, “I see lights in my rearview. I’m like, damn, what do I do? I get pulled over, and I start to get my credentials, and this white police officers walking towards my car.” He added that after checking, “Alright. Listen man, just give you a warning. Have a nice evening. Um, you good? Just be careful with those stop signs.” Chris then mentioned the officer’s compliment about his truck, stating, “Then he goes, hey, nice truck.”

Viewers seemed enthusiastic towards Chris for sharing this story

As the video gained traction, the viewers poured their opinions in the comments section, with several appreciating Chris for sharing the positive side of the community. As one of the commenters wrote, “Good story, glad to hear you treated the officer with kindness and he reciprocated. Have a nice day.” Another one added, “It’s funny when you comply and are respectful, things usually go your way.”

Others mentioned that they thought that the man was going to tell an unusual story involving the police, but they actually did not. As one of the commenters wrote, “If ur f****** up, they will f*** with you. I thought you were going somewhere else with the story.” Another seemed to support the man’s action to take out his documents beforehand, claiming, “You did it right had information ready u rolled ur window down didn’t have ur phone out recording and u didn’t ask for a supervisor. And that is usually the result u get. Great story.”

Despite the video gaining traction and people pouring their opinions, the complete context of the story remains unknown. The incident has not been independently verified, and no comments from the police have been found.

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