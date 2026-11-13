Los Angeles-based content creator Bella Ma (steakandbuttergal) was recently told by a neighbor that “he’s never seen a pregnant Chinese woman.” In the caption of a post that has over 20 million views, she noted, “Once I started explaining this to my neighbor, I realized just how different some of the traditions I grew up with might seem to people here in America.” So, she took to her Instagram and TikTok to explain the pregnancy and birth rituals practiced in China to keep the mothers safe.

In her video, Ma explained that in traditional Chinese families, once a woman becomes pregnant, she becomes the household VIP. She said, “The husband takes over all the household chores, the in-laws move in, even the grandparents show up to cook meals.” She mentioned that families show love by keeping the woman well fed with homemade stews and broths. Ma noted that there is even a preparation stage before pregnancy, called “Beiyun,” that requires a woman’s body to stay warm.

The stage that triggered the largest conversation in the comments is the postpartum period known as “zuo yue zi,” or “sitting the month.” In her video, Ma explained that this was a mandatory 30-day confinement in which the mother rests, recovers, and bonds with the baby while others handle all daily tasks. She said that if family members are unavailable to help, the family often hires a professional postpartum caregiver called a “yue sao.”

The traditions also include beliefs meant to prevent harm

According to the National Library Board of Singapore, these customs are rooted in the belief that the family is the primary unit of society. The organization explains that traditional rituals include both avoidance and protection to keep the mother and baby safe. For instance, expectant mothers are often discouraged from moving furniture or renovating their homes to avoid disturbing the fetus.

They are also encouraged to stay away from unlucky tasks like sweeping, looking at unsightly images, or attending funerals. NLB noted that the diet is also carefully managed, as certain foods are believed to be harmful or helpful for the womb. While these traditions have evolved due to the demands of modern life, many families still observe aspects of the 30-day confinement and the man yue, or full moon, celebration when the baby turns one month old.

Many viewers loved the support and community described by Ma. One Instagram user noted, “In America we’ve turned motherhood into an individual responsibility when it is a collective one.” Another person commented, “I wish they adopted that practice here. Postpartum is such a vulnerable time. I was all on my own and it was so hard.” A third user stated, “I can’t even tell you how much healthier— mentally and physically— American women would be if we did the same here for postpartum moms.”

Many other viewers shared similar cultural practices from around the world. One TikToker shared, “In South Africa, we have something called ‘go beya setswetse’. Basically for the first 3 months, your mom comes and helps with the child and you. She even cooks, cleans, baths you, everything.” Another person wrote that in Middle Eastern countries, they have a 40-day postpartum confinement where family cares for them. A recurring theme in the comments was the need for support during pregnancy and better labor and delivery care.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify Ma’s neighbor’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Ma’s TikTok and Instagram posts.

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