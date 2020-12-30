Mario Kart Tour Adds Classic Character To Lineup In Time For New Year’s

Mario Kart Tour has been quite a controversial title since it released exclusively for mobile platforms back in 2019, largely due to the microtransactions via gacha mechanics and grind required to unlock characters and more. Even with these problems, the game has been racing along since then with new content for fans of the game to enjoy. 2020 may be almost over, but Nintendo has one more update for the game just in time for New Year’s that brings in a classic character fans will recognize.

Nintendo released a brand new trailer for the game that you can see below that showcases what is around in this latest update. Lakitu is always a big part of Mario Kart as the one holding the traffic light to initiate the start of the race at the beginning, but he has also been a playable character in the series as well. With this New Year’s 2021 update, he now joins the fun in his best party outfit.

Also joining Lakitu are the party variants of Pauline and Toad, which are shown off in the trailer as well. Just make sure to update your Mario Kart Tour app on iOS or Android and be ready for the New Year’s festivities.

Mario Kart Your – New Year’s 2021 Tour Trailer