Mario Kart Tour Adds New Luigi and a New Kart

Mario Kart Tour releases its new Berlin Tour, which debuts the new stage – Berlin Byways 2-, inspired of course by the respective German city, alongside the brand new Luigi (Lederhosen). If you thought Luigi was already green enough, wait until you see him in action in this themed look.

A new kart is also introduced, namely the Fast Frank Kart, which as you may have guessed it, is also themed around Luigi’s new appearance. It looks… tasty, to say the least. It resembles a sausage, and that’s pretty much it. Is it enough to endorse the theme of the Event? Of course it is, Luigi racing with a vehicle with this appearance, while eating a sausage in his freestyle animations, is what we needed in our life and didn’t know about it.

Luigi (Lederhosen)‘s Special Skill is the Triple Mushrooms, which give the player three Mushrooms to use, in one go. His lv4 extension Skill is the Triple Mushrooms+, which increases the chances of receiving Triple Mushrooms, and increases the dash time slightly. His abilities are quite decent, with not something extra fancy to them, so having this specific Luigi, can be a solid pick.

Some special offers are also available at this time, that include the High-End Penguin Slider and Penguin Wingtip as parts of a set.

The Event lasts until January 27, so now is your chance to grab those goodies.