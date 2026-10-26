A Miami woman said she arrived early for a class at one of her favorite studios, chose a spot in the second row, and began settling in, only to be told minutes before the start that the spot was already taken. Yani, who posts on TikTok as @yanelis1n, shared the account in a video filmed outside the building. She stated that she picked up her belongings and left, calling the situation “Not cool.”

Yani said in the video that she got to the studio about 10 minutes before class, selected her place, and took a photo of her setup while she stretched. She explained that nothing was left on the spot to show it was reserved: no phone, towel, or other item. According to her account, an instructor approached her two minutes before the class was set to begin and said the spot was taken.

She described telling the instructor she knew the studio liked its favorites in the front. Yani added that she supports the business when her work schedule allows and tries to go every Saturday unless she is out of town. In the caption, she wrote that each class costs $45 and that participants must bring their own items except for the props provided. She also noted that she had seen only one other woman of color there one time and that it felt odd, though she had moved on because the workout was good.

Creator posts follow-up video to clarify details of the class incident

In a later TikTok video filmed from the driver’s seat of her car, Yani said she wanted to clear up storylines she described as completely untrue. She stated that the towel and water bottle visible in the photo of her setup were items she brought herself. Yani explained that she likes to post pictures when she is in class and that she had regularly shared positive things about the studio because she loved the place.

Yani said she was not sent to the back. She stated that she was simply told to move and that there was no clarity about what to do next. She added that two minutes before class the only open spots left were in the back. As she moved, she said someone took the spot next to her original one and that the person’s friends then filled the third row. She remarked, “yo no soy loca,” meaning “I’m not crazy.”

She stated that she never mentioned racial discrimination in her first video. Yani said the only related comment she answered was one that claimed the studio’s page did not show people who look like her, and she replied “Nailed it” because she considered it facts.

She explained that she posted about the incident because she had previously praised the workout online and felt she should share when an experience did not align with that. Her situation is not the only gym-related story to go viral, as a Tennessee gym membership canceled over recording also drew heavy attention online.

Yani described the instructor, whom she said was not the owner, Pamela, as putting her hair up while saying she would have to find another spot. She said she replied “oh, okay” and then made a comment about favorites that she intended to be funny because the sudden request made her nervous.

After moving toward the back, she said it felt s–tty, so she picked up her things and left. She stated that the class credit was returned to her account because she did not take the class and that she does not plan to return.

Yani suggested that studios that want certain people in certain places could use place cards or an app feature so clients can choose spots ahead of time. She said she went to Hillstone that night for martinis and did not feel the need to reply further because supporters had already responded in the comments. She added that she never meant to make a scene and that the response was her first lesson about how social media works.

Under the original video, some viewers focused on what they saw as practical next steps or past experiences at the studio. One commenter suggested taking the matter further by writing, “Speak to their manager and then your bank.” Another person who said they had attended the same place described a different impression of the atmosphere, writing, “I actually hated this place. Felt super cliquey and the instructor was flat up rude.”

Others raised broader points about spending money at businesses they felt did not welcome certain customers. One commenter wrote, “Here we go. Can we stop going to places and giving these places our money that don’t want us in their place?” A separate viewer compared the situation to reserved sections, adding, “D–n even the workout spots want to have VIP sections.”

Several people highlighted the cost and timing of the request to move. One wrote, “Paying $45 and being asked to move when you were early/on time is actually insane im so sorry.” Another responded to the overall situation by saying, “This is exactly why I workout in my bed.”

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