‘Go find your man at the gym’: Tennessee woman says she got another woman’s gym membership canceled for recording her boyfriend without his consent

A woman in Tennessee recently claimed on TikTok that she got another gym member banned from all of the gym’s locations after the member allegedly filmed her boyfriend without his consent. The case points to a growing concern over filming inside gyms, a place where many people expect some privacy while they work out.

Recommended Videos

The story started when the Tennessee woman found a video on TikTok that showed about 13 men being filmed from a distance while they exercised. The caption on the original video said, “Just go find your man at the gym.” After watching it, the woman realized that her own boyfriend was one of the men in the footage.

She claimed the men were filmed without their knowledge or consent, which she felt was completely wrong. She decided to act and contacted the gym’s management to report what happened. Because of this, the other member had her membership canceled and was banned from every location tied to the gym.

A look at how the situation unfolded and the reaction it drew online

“I don’t play that. We’re not gonna showcase my boyfriend like that,” she said. Speaking to the person who filmed the video, she added, “Now look at you. Gymless. Now you gotta go find a whole new gym. Gotta pay new gym membership fees. What a shame.”

Getting out of a membership can be a struggle, as one Kentucky woman who tried to cancel hers found out. The woman later said her boyfriend was even more upset than she was after he learned he had been recorded without his permission.

The video drew a large response online, with viewers split on the situation. Some supported the woman’s decision, with one writing, “You’re so right to point out the double standard. Go queen.” Another agreed she was right to step in, saying, “That’s creepy af… in glad you saw it.”

Others raised legal questions about filming in public. One commenter argued, “You don’t need consent to film in public. You have no reasonable expectation of privacy.” Another expanded on that point, writing, “Does your gym allow filming? If it does, then no one has expectation of privacy in a gym. So she can record without consent. So unless you had rules not permitting filming, you are retaliating and could be sued.”

The discussion also moved toward the wider practice of filming strangers in public. Several people shared their frustration with the lack of consent in today’s social media culture. One commenter said, “I’m so tired of people recording others without permission.” Another shared their own worry, writing, “Lol my biggest fear is being recorded and posted.”

Gyms often have strict rules about photography and filming. When those rules are broken, it can lead to serious consequences for the person responsible, including the loss of their membership. Some people go to surprising lengths over their memberships, like one LA man who nearly faked his death to get out of his.

Many gym-goers have voiced that they are tired of having their workouts interrupted by cameras, and they appear more willing to push back against behavior they see as a violation of their privacy. Based on the online reaction, the message from the community seems to be that people should always get permission before recording someone else.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy