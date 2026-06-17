This LA man nearly faked his death to escape a 300‑a‑month gym membership, but his real solution forced him to pack up his life

It looks like canceling your gym membership isn’t as simple as it sounds and can force you into making wild decisions. According to Brobible, a Los Angeles man was initially quite motivated to join a luxury gym at $300/month. But when he wanted to cancel, the terms and conditions left him with bizarre escape options. At one point, he almost faked his death to get out, but then he settled for a less dramatic way, which forced him to move out.

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The TikToker Caden (@caden7376) posted a video that has reached a large audience, nearly 600,000 views. He shared his Equinox membership experience, and the overlay on his video said, “Why I almost faked my death to escape Equinox.” Caden explained what exactly happened. He was quite motivated at first, thinking about boosted self-improvement thanks to his luxury gym. Later, his motivation faded, and he wanted to cancel. The TikToker was on a 12-month contract, and he claimed that canceling it won’t be as easy as we think.

Caden said, “The only way to get out of it was to die or to move.” Then he mentioned, “My lease here is six months, so I guess I’ll have to die.” The TikToker then asked how I can fake this, and he claimed he’s “actually considering it.” However, in my opinion, he may have been joking about this extreme part. Later, he seems to finalize, “I’m just gonna move. So now I’m actually moving to escape Equinox.” That appears to be his final decision, all because of a gym membership.

So, why did his motivation fade?

This Los Angeles man doesn’t seem to be the only person having a cancellation issue with Equinox. It appears that this company has been under legal scrutiny regarding this issue before. It was reportedly quite a challenge for New Yorkers to cancel Equinox gym memberships due to a lack of transparency in the subscription terms. As a result, the New York Attorney General reportedly announced a $600,000 settlement with this company.

Coming back to Caden, it appears he wanted a silent way out rather than creating a scene between the customer and the business over odd service. The TikToker claimed that he was initially quite enthusiastic about his new fitness journey at a $300-a-month gym. Then he mentioned that after going for just three days in a row, “I was fed the f*** up.”

Later, he seemingly visited just to use the sauna or the treadmill while spending time on his phone. I think it sounds fair to cancel. In my opinion, we’ve all experienced something similar: gym motivation fading within days or even months. For someone living in Los Angeles, where high living costs seem to cause problems for many, paying $300 a month for something you don’t want anymore could be a significant burden.

It appears that the TikToker has finally found a way out. But I think moving out won’t be easy either. There’s no follow-up video from Caden yet in which he can be seen moving to a new place or requesting that Equinox help him cancel his 12-month gym contract.

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