Michael Dell reposted messages defending his wife, Susan, after online users mocked her appearance in a viral clip from the Oval Office. As reported by LADbible, the Dell Technologies founder (@MichaelDell) shared the posts on X.

Recommended Videos

Eric Trump (@EricTrump) also responded on X, writing, “It’s disgusting and it has to stop.” He was reacting to the criticism Susan received after the couple’s donation to Trump Accounts.

Susan, 62, joined her husband during a meeting with President Donald Trump about their $6.25 billion contribution to help 25 million children build a financial foundation. Some users described the clip as weird, while others claimed it was not real.

Dell answered the criticism by sharing supportive posts

One post Michael shared came from a grandparent who said a grandson received $250 in a Trump account from Susan Dell. It ended with, “Please leave that woman alone.”

He also reposted a message from a parent who said they did not expect anything because they live in a wealthy county, then saw $250 deposited for both of their sons. The parent wrote, “who else has done what they did?”

Michael has also shared letters, drawings, and cards from children thanking the couple for the donation. Susan said they have heard from parents, kids, and grandparents, and that children told them they want to become entrepreneurs, nurses, doctors, and engineers. She said, “Knowing someone believes in you and your future that matters just as much.”

Eric Trump wrote that the Dells put $6.25 billion into Trump Accounts for 25 million kids, calling it one of the largest private donations in American history. Billionaire contributions tied to Trump have drawn wide attention, as with Musk’s $276 million Republican donations.

He described the response as “vicious attacks on her” and said very few people have done more for philanthropy. He closed by thanking Susan on behalf of what he called the overwhelming majority of people in the country.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy