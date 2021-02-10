MLB-The-Show-21-Cover-Athlete-Breaks-Down-The-Various-Gameplay-Styles

After the very late summer start for Major League Baseball last year due to COVID-19, fans are already excited for the upcoming season that is slated to start on time. Spring training will get going in the next month and the season itself will be starting on April 1, with the release of MLB The Show 21 set to arrive a few weeks later on April 20. The cover athlete was recently revealed for the game and he is part of a video breaking down the gameplay styles you’ll find in MLB The Show 21.

Fernando Tatis Jr., superstar shortstop for the San Diego Padres, was announced as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 21 last week, which is no big surprise as one of the most popular players in MLB. In anticipation of the game, Sony San Diego has released a new video with Coach, the puppet that has sort of become a mascot for the marketing of the series, and Tatis Jr. to discuss the styles.

The video shows off the three styles that you can customize, which include Competitive, Simulation, and Casual. What makes this video fun though is that Coach isn’t the only puppet in this video, as we are given a puppet version of Tatis Jr. as well. The video isn’t all that in-depth, but still is fun to watch for that.

MLB The Show 21 is also the first of the series to be multiplatform outside of PlayStation, as it will also be coming to Xbox platforms as well on launch day.