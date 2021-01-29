Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers Patch 2.23 Notes

Following on from Bandai Namco’s earlier announcement that Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) would be joining Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers, the latest version of the game has launched and the DLC is now available.

The Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) DLC forms the fourth character training pack out of five within the third season pass, joining Kakashi Hatake (Double Sharingan), Neji Hyuga and Shisui Uchiha – it is the 22nd character DLC overall. As with all the other characters, the Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) DLC can be purchased individually, but those who purchase the season pack not only get access to the other included packs but also the Lightning Blade Lobby action.

Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) DLC features:

• 3 Ninjutsu

– Truthseeker Orbs: Cycle (Heal Type)

– Six Paths Chakra: Rebirth (Heal Type)

– Multiple Shadow Clone Jutsu (General) • 1 Secret Technique

– Six Paths: Massive Rasen Shuriken (Heal Type) • 2 Costumes

– Naruto Outfit (Last Battle Ver.): Top and Bottom, for male/female avatars

– Asura Outfit: Top and Bottom, for male/female avatars • 1 Avatar Part

– Hair (Asura), for male/female avatars • Additional Content

– Lobby Action: Looking Good Pose 1

– Honorary Title: No. 1 Most Unpredictable Ninja

You can check out Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) in action below:

Patch notes

Of course, the new DLC is the more exciting update, but Ninja Tools and Secret Technique Ninjutsu have also been rebalanced as part of the 2.23 patch. These are, as followed:

Ranged Type

Fire Style: Phoenix Flower Jutsu:

Prevents enemies from using Substitution.

Onyx Chidori:

Adjusted the number of hits.

Adjusted damage to match the number of hits. Damaged increased if all hits land.

Fire Style: Hiding in Ash Jutsu

This has been adjusted so that it is no longer possible to obtain flags in Flag Battle or bases in Base Battle while using Ninjutsu.

Defence Type

Earth Style: Earth Pillar Explosion

Reduces enemy attack-tracking speed.

Reduces enemy evasion range.

Earth Style: Subterranean Voyage

No longer possible to obtain flags in Flag Battle or bases in Base Battle while using Ninjutsu.

Heal Type

Earth Style: Super Lightened Boulder Jutsu

Decreased Ninjutsu cooldown time.

Decreased Substitution Ninjutsu cooldown time.

Increases enemy attack-tracking speed.

Increases enemy evasion range.

Earth Style: Super Weighted Boulder Jutsu:

Reduces enemy attack-tracking speed.

Reduces enemy evasion range.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.