Unlock The Power of The Six Paths in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Since its initial release in 2018, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker has received numerous updates and DLC characters. Of course, as the one of the main characters in the game – and the most important character in the series as a whole – Naruto is a playable character, but he’s going to get a whole lot more awesome with his latest iteration in the upcoming Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) DLC and Bandai Namco have shared some new screenshots.

Those familiar with the anime will know about the importance of the Last Battle – in many ways, it was one of the most important battles in Naruto history. The final showdown between long-time rivals and friends Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. Neither character hold back, using everything they have learned since their last all-out showdown. In this battle, Naruto enters the insanely powerful Six Path Sage Mode and this is the secret technique that will be brought into the fray in the new DLC.

Get ready to unlock a new level of power with Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle), coming soon to #ShinobiStriker. Revive, heal and buff your allies with the Six Paths Power. pic.twitter.com/4wYsHdL17j — Naruto Video Games (@Narutovideogame) January 18, 2021

Full details on his abilities in the DLC haven’t been released yet but as you can see from the tweet above, he seems to be more of a support character than an attack powerhouse. Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) will also be the first heal-type iteration to be featured in the game and the 22nd DLC character to be introduced overall. It also begs the question as to whether we will see a Last Battle iteration of Sasuke Uchiha.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Strikers is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows and the Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) DLC will be released at a later date.

Check out the trailer below: