Netflix Video Game Service is Being Tested in Poland

Netflix officially revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Netflix Poland, that users of the application in the country are already able to make use of the platforms’ new service, called Netflix games, which will allow users to play games for free. Right now, only 2 mobile titles, Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3, are available on the platform.

According to Netflix, the games available won’t feature ads or in-game purchases. You can check out the post in which Netflix revealed the debut of the new feature below:

Porozmawiajmy o grach na Netflix. Od dzisiaj użytkownicy w Polsce mogą wypróbować dwie gry mobilne na Androidzie: Stranger Things 1984 i Stranger Things 3. Jesteśmy na wczesnym etapie i mamy jeszcze dużo pracy do wykonania w nadchodzących miesiącach, ale to nasz pierwszy krok. pic.twitter.com/T2QlTH4xoY — Netflix Polska (@NetflixPL) August 26, 2021

In a statement to The Verge, regarding the new service, Netflix revealed that the games will not be streamed on your device, but fully downloaded.

You can check out the official description of Stranger Things 3: The Game below, as it is presented on the Google Play Store:

”Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.”

It’s no secret that Netflix is investing a lot of time and effort into making the game’s also a part of its services, but it’s still unknown when, or if, the new feature will be available worldwide. The same can be said about its mechanic, which may change when taking into account community feedback and the way it will show itself in the coming days.

So, do you think we can expect the platform to actually feature bigger titles in the future?

- This article was updated on August 26th, 2021