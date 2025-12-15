Mechanic shows what’s causing that dull clunk in your steering column, and why the solution is easier than you think

If you own an early-2000s GM truck like a Silverado, Tahoe, or Sierra, you’ve probably heard that annoying clunk in your steering column. The good news is that a mechanic named Andrew Parker from Whistlers Auto Repair in Oklahoma has finally explained what causes it and how to fix it. He shared a video on TikTok that got over 1,100 views, and truck owners are now realizing they don’t have to live with this problem anymore.

According to Motor1, the issue affects GM trucks built between 1999 and 2006. These trucks have a two-piece steering shaft that’s designed to collapse during a crash for safety. Over time, the grease inside this shaft dries out, and that’s when you start hearing the clunk or thud, especially when driving over bumps.

Parker’s fix is simple but requires a bit of work. You need to disconnect the shaft inside the cabin and slide it out to reach the dry parts. Then, you have to move the shaft back and forth about 15 times to spread the old grease around again. Parker compared it to “pumping a pump jack” to get the grease flowing. Once the grease is spread evenly, the noise usually goes away.

The real reason this problem keeps coming back

The clunk happens because the grease moves away from the contact points after thousands of miles of driving. Vibration and heat cause the lubricant to drift, making the shaft rough and noisy. One truck owner said, “My ’05 Silverado does it, and so does my friend’s,” showing how common this problem is.

The good news is this isn’t dangerous. Your steering won’t suddenly fail. GM acknowledged this issue years ago and released technical service bulletins telling mechanics to either lubricate or replace the shaft. However, fixing it does make the steering feel tighter and more responsive, which is great for a truck that’s almost 20 years old. In a similar story, a mechanic spotted a surprise LED bulb problem in his daughter’s truck.

Parker’s TikTok trick works, but it’s often temporary. The grease will eventually drift again, and the noise comes back months or years later. That’s why many mechanics skip this step and either inject fresh grease or replace the whole shaft. If you try this fix yourself, be careful not to twist the shaft or disconnect things incorrectly, as this can damage your steering wheel’s clock spring or cause alignment problems.

Because the noise usually returns, many owners choose to replace the shaft completely. New shafts cost between $100 and $200, and some aftermarket companies sell improved versions that prevent the noise permanently. But if this is your first time hearing the clunk, it’s smart to get a professional inspection. Old trucks can also have noisy suspension parts that sound similar. Some owners try buying cheap replacement parts to save money, but this can backfire badly.

