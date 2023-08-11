One Piece Chapter 1090 Leaks Just Confirmed the Deaths of These Two Characters

Image: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1090 leaks confirmed the deaths of two characters whose fates have been questioned for over 13 chapters since we last saw them on Egghead Island. Now that we are returning to Egghead Island we are getting answers to many questions like this. While it is sad to see them go, at least we have closure on their fates now. Here is everything you need to know about whether Shaka or Pythagoras are dead in One Piece.

Is Shaka Dead in One Piece?

Image: Eiichrio Oda

Yes, Shaka is confirmed as dead by One Piece Chapter 1090 leaks. His death happened during the events of Chapter 1077.

Shaka questioned CP0’s mission when Lucci and Kaku offered to help fight the Seraphim. Lucci admitted wanting to assassinate Vegapunk and the Satellites and pay back Stussy. Despite the risk, Shaka left the decision to Luffy, emphasizing the need to protect Stella, and Luffy chose to free the agents. While battling the two Seraphim, Zoro remarked on the group’s resilience. Shaka was shocked to discover a lunarian member among the Beasts Pirates.

After this, Shaka went to the old Devil Fruit Research Lab on the basement floor, where he discovered the missing Cipher Pol agents and Stella. Unfortunately, York shot Shaka in the head before he could free them. After Chapter 1077, it was never confirmed whether the shot to Shaka’s head killed him, and it seems we now have our confirmation.

Is Pythagoras Dead in One Piece?

Image: Eiichrio Oda

Yes, Pythagoras is confirmed as dead by One Piece Chapter 1090 leaks. Pythagoras’ death happens during the events of Chapter 1077.

Pythagoras searched for the missing Vegapunk Stella on Shaka’s orders. While searching, S-Snake approached from behind and caused an explosion in the lab that detached Pythagoras’ head from his body but remained alive. Pythagoras met Usopp, Franky, Lilith, and York to investigate the explosion. Usopp aimed at him, but Pythagoras explained that he was on their side. Before he could warn them about S-Snake, York turned to stone. S-Snake fired a beam, throwing them off the platform.

The four individuals managed to return to the platform unharmed. Pythagoras commended Lilith for weakening S-Snake using a Bubble Gun. S-Snake fired another beam at them in response, but they could dodge it. After S-Snake petrifies the three, Pythagoras becomes angry and demands to know who ordered her to do it. However, S-Snake steps on his head and causes an explosion.

- This article was updated on August 11th, 2023