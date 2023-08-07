One Piece Chapter 1090 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Eiichrio Oda

In One Piece Chapter 1089, we finally see the return of the Straw Hat Pirates after ten chapters. Unfortunately, we saw them at the end of the chapter when it was revealed they had kidnapped York, which left us on a cliffhanger. What’s even more of a bummer is that all Shonen manga have an extended-release timeline due to the annual Shonen Jump break. Don’t worry, though, because One Piece Chapter 1090 spoilers and raw scans are expected to be released sooner than usual, meaning you won’t have to wait the entire two weeks to see what happens in Chapter 1090.

One Piece Chapter 1090 Spoilers

At the moment, there are no One Piece Chapter 1090 spoilers and raw scans. However, it is anticipated that they will be released sometime this week. Please check back soon, as we will update this story as soon as they become available.

One Piece Chapter 1089 Recap

In One Piece Chapter 1089, “Hostage Situation,” news of the recent events on Hachinosu and Egghead spreads worldwide. Then, an earthquake unexpectedly strikes, causing a one-meter rise in the sea level across the planet. The chapter then changes scenes to Egghead Island, where the Marines’ fleet surrounds the island. After that, the Five Elders receive a call from York, who has struck a deal with them to recreate the Mother Flame in exchange for becoming a World Noble. However, it is revealed that York is being held hostage by the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies.

One Piece Chapter 1090 Release Timeline

The One Piece Chapter 1090 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, August 21, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, August 20

9:00 AM MST Sunday, August 20

10:00 AM CST Sunday, August 20

12:00 PM EST Sunday, August 20

1:00 PM AST Sunday, August 20

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, August 20

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, August 20

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, August 20

9:30 PM IST Sunday, August 20

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, August 20

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, August 21

1:00 AM JST Monday, August 21

Where Can You Read One Piece Chapter 1090?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1090 for free on Viz Media’s website. In addition, the three most recent chapters are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1090 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Manga, including One Piece.

