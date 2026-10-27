Parents of a 3-year-old who plays against 5-year-olds in Florida say he was kicked out of his league for being too good, then police showed up

Police were called to a youth soccer game in Winter Park, Florida, after a dispute involving the parents of a three-year-old boy. His parents claim he was kicked out of his league for being too good, and the situation has made the young player, Nevada, an internet sensation.

Nevada’s parents regularly share videos of his soccer skills on Instagram and TikTok, where he has built a large following. His Instagram account, @nevadaney10, has hundreds of thousands of followers, as does his TikTok account.

As reported by BroBible, Nevada plays in an i9 Sports league against kids who are two years older than him. His parents say other families complained because their children could not take the ball away from him.

The family and the league director tell very different versions of what happened

Nevada’s father said, “They called the police on a three-year-old because he’s too good.” He added that it happened “because he had the ball for too long and nobody else can get the ball.” The family also claims they were told their child would no longer be allowed to play in the league.

A 911 call from Thomas Hayes, the multi-sport i9 Sports league director, offers a different account. In the audio, he tells the operator, “there is a parent here that’s really, really disruptive.” Hayes also said the parent was following him around and “calling me names in front of the whole bunch of people that are here.”

Police said a league official contacted them after a disagreement involving Nevada’s parents. The official said the parents were upset about their son’s playing time. Police said in a statement that the incident was a civil dispute, that nobody was arrested, and that no one was forced to leave the park.

The family cooperated with officers and left after the game. Police involvement at Florida youth sports games is not new, as a Florida youth football brawl over betting showed.

The i9 Sports organization said it contacted the family and is reviewing the incident. Hayes said the league would issue the family a refund later, though the family claims they already received it. The organization said, “The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us.”

The situation drew widespread criticism online. Former pro soccer player Eddie Johnson criticized the incident, calling it unacceptable in youth sports. Children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel offered to feature Nevada on her show, writing, “I’m LIVID!”

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also weighed in on X. He wrote, “Punishing a 3-year-old child for being too good at a sport is RIDICULOUS.”

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