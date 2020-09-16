PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Finally Revealed

This has perhaps been the strangest lead up to new game consoles that we’ve ever seen, with both Sony and Microsoft holding off at long as possible to reveal a lot of important information. The consoles are only a few months away and we just last week found out the price and when the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which wasn’t revealed officially until then, would be coming out. Sony followed that up by announcing an event for the upcoming PlayStation 5 and it has finally delivered the information people have been waiting on.

As revealed during the PlayStation 5 Showcase this afternoon, the PlayStation 5 will be releasing on November 12, which puts it only two days after the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The price has been a contentious topic as people have been guessing a lot of different numbers over the last few months for it. Sony finally revealed this information as well during the event. For the regular PlayStation 5, you will be paying $499.99, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will retail for $399.99.

This number falls in with many of the guesses that people had, while also being different from a lot of others as well. This certainly should be an interesting fall with the new console releases now that we know their prices and release dates and are finally ready to get our hands on them.