Pokémon GO April Community Day to Feature Snivy

There’s just over a week left in March, so it’s time to start thinking about April Community Day in Pokémon GO. And Niantic is already ahead of us, announcing today that the event will feature Snivy as the star attraction. All the usual bonuses will come along too, with Shiny Snivy boosted in the wild and many more features available for six hours during the event. Here’s all we know about Pokémon GO April Community Day, starring Snivy.

Pokémon GO Snivy Community Day Details

The biggest piece of news simply is that Pokémon GO’s April Community Day will be centered around Snivy. This Gen 5 starter has been available in shiny form before, but for those that haven’t caught one this will be the best chance yet. So, when is Snivy Community Day?

When is Snivy Community Day in Pokémon GO

The event kicks off on Sunday, April 11th at 11am and continues until 5pm in your local time. As usual during these hours the featured Pokémon will spawn much more frequently in the wild and will have massively boosted shiny odds. There’s more to it though, so keep reading for more.

What is Snivy’s Exclusive Move During Community Day

Evolving Snivy into Servine and then into Serperior will yield a Pokémon that knows Frenzy Plant as their Charged Attack. This extremely powerful exclusive move is perfect for both raids and PvP battls, so make sure you evolve a few while you can. As usual, you have two extra hours beyond the Community Day event to complete the evolution, so make sure you finish them by 7pm on Sunday, April 11th.

What Bonuses are Available for Snivy Community Day

There will be many other bonuses during the event, with the biggest for most players being 3x Catch Stardust. If you want to power up a bunch of Pokémon this is a great chance to stock up. Also, Incense will be active for three hours if used during the event, so be sure to do so if you want to catch more and earn more Stardust.

As has become tradition, there will be a paid ticket available to unlock a Special Research quest. This one is titled Snivy in the Sunshine, so watch for more on that as the event draws closer. Players should also receive a free Timed Research quest and event exclusive Field Research tasks, though that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Finally a new Community Day box will be available in the in-game shop. For 1,280 PokéCoins players will receive 50 Ultra Balls, 4 Star Pieces, 4 Mossy Lure Modules, and an Elite Charged TM.

So there’s a lot going on for Pokémon GO April Community Day featuring Snivy. Come back in April to learn more and follow along with all of our guides.

- This article was updated on:March 23rd, 2021