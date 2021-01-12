Pokémon GO – Drifloon Spotlight Hour Begins Soon

Another Tuesday means another Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour. These weekly events make one Pokémon the star for just sixty minutes. Spawns are increased, and bonuses activated that make catching them all the more desirable. So who’s turn is it this week? What are the bonuses? And what do you need to do to get the most out of it? Find out these and everything else you need to know below as we break down what’s happening for Pokémon GO Drifloon Spotlight Hour in January 2021.

When is Drifloon Spotlight Hour

Drifloon Spotlight Hour will take place in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, January 17th from 6pm to 7pm in your local time. You can read more about it and all the other Spotlight Hours in January 2021 in our full schedule guide. During this hour Drifloon will spawn much more frequently, making it easy to catch a bunch, collect Candy and Candy XL, and hunt for a shiny (more on that below). But there’s also some bonuses that make catching all the more important.

What Bonuses are there During Drifloon Spotlight Hour

Each Spotlight Hour features a special bonus, with Drifloon bringing 2x catch XP. Each time you catch a Drifloon you will receive double the usual XP for all your activities, including curveballs and Excellent throws. This can be a huge boost if you’re working to get to level 40 or above, especially if you use a Lucky Egg which will make for a total of 4x the usual CP just for catching Pokémon.

How to Get Shiny Drifloon

Shiny Drifloon has been available for a while in Pokémon GO, but often only even somewhat common during short events. This is sort of the case once again, wich just one hour of increased Drifloon spawns, but this will be a great chance to get one. All the usual tips apply. You need to encounter as many Drifloon as possible, even backing out of catching if XP doesn’t matter to you.

Tap every Drifloon that you see in the wild, use an Incense to encounter more of them, and focus on quickly catching any that aren’t shiny if you do want the CP. If you have a Pokémon GO Plus you might want to dust it off now, but be wary of missing a shiny. Encounter it, then back out and use the device if that works for you. In short, to catch shiny Drifloon you need to check as many Drifloon as possible to make sure you don’t miss your shot.

And that’s all you need to know about Pokémon GO Drifloon Spotlight Hour in January 2021. It should be kicking off in just a little bit so good luck out there.