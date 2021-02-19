Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Expansions Hitting Stores

Pokémon fans certainly have a lot to be excited about lately. With the 25th anniversary of the series coming up fast there’s tons of events and product releases to take part in. We’ve already covered the upcoming Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto celebration extensively, but what about those who play in a more physical way? The Pokémon Trading Card Game also has big stuff all through the month and year, with today offering up a brand new expansion with Shining Fates.

Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates features one of the most sought after things in the main series and its many spinoffs, shinies. With over 100 Shiny Pokémon on the etched cards fans have a lot to collect. This includes “Shiny Pokémon V and seven Shiny Pokémon VMAX, as well as three Amazing Pokémon.” And if you’ve kept up with the main series games you’ll enjoy the many Sword and Shield competitive cards included in the Shining Fates sets.

Here’s the full slate of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates products hitting store shelves today.

Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box: Includes 10 Shining Fates booster packs, one foil promo card featuring Eevee VMAX, and various gameplay accessories

Shining Fates Tins: Includes six Shining Fates booster packs and one foil promo card featuring Shiny Eldegoss V, Shiny Boltund V, or Shiny Cramorant V

Shining Fates Collection—Pikachu V: Includes four Shining Fates booster packs, as well as one foil promo card and one foil oversize promo card featuring Pikachu V

Shining Fates Mad Party Pin Collections: Includes three Shining Fates booster packs; one foil promo card featuring Bunnelby, Dedenne, Galarian Mr. Rime, or Polteageist; and one corresponding pin

There will also be more in the set arriving on March 4th, such as mini tins and Premium Collections. So check your local retailer or online to see what you can grab before they’re gone.