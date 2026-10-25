Prosecutors say a man told his foster sisters their mom was cremated in Mexico, but deputies found her remains in a 6-foot hole on her own ranch

California resident Cedric Von Ferdinand is now facing a first-degree murder charge after his foster mother’s skeletal remains were discovered buried on her own property. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the investigation into the death of 64-year-old Nadine Jett began after her foster daughters grew suspicious of her sudden disappearance.

Jett, a retired family law attorney, had reportedly been battling pancreatic cancer when her foster son moved into her Valley Center home to help care for her. Prosecutors allege that Von Ferdinand told the family and friends that Jett had passed away in Mexico and was subsequently cremated. PEOPLE reported that after he allegedly failed to provide a death certificate, the sisters reported her as a missing person in June 2024.

ABC 10 News reported that San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies eventually searched the 20-acre ranch in July 2025, where they found Jett’s remains in a 6-foot-deep hole. During a press conference, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan stated that toxicology tests revealed a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Prosecutors say the fentanyl was key to the case

The outlet reported that since Jett had no prescription for the drug, prosecutors have filed special circumstance allegations of murder for financial gain and murder by poison. “This fentanyl contained acetyl fentanyl, which is commonly found in illicitly manufactured fentanyl,” Stephan said in the conference. “Of course, that was key in this case and the basis for the special circumstance of murder by poison, which is what this toxic level of fentanyl is, and also to prove up the murder charge.”

According to PEOPLE, authorities believe Jett was killed between January 14 and January 17, 2024, shortly after she was last seen at a chemotherapy appointment. Prosecutors point to greed as a motive, claiming that Von Ferdinand took control of Jett’s finances, removing money from the bank and transferring property deeds into his name.

The San Diego Union-Tribune also reported that he allegedly forged documents, including a fake marriage certificate and a will that named him the sole beneficiary of her estate. An acquaintance reportedly admitted to posing as Jett to help notarize these documents.

“This is a case of deadly greed,” Stephan said during the press conference. “It’s a case where the defendant is already a defendant in real estate fraud involving our victim Nadine.” Per the outlet, Von Ferdinand has already pleaded not guilty to more than 30 charges of fraud involving Jett. Stephan also added, “He preyed on her in her time of need when she was suffering from cancer. It is quite despicable.”

Cases involving a hidden death and a family member’s finances have surfaced elsewhere, including in Wales, where a man was jailed after admitting he kept his mother’s body in a freezer for nearly three years while collecting her benefits. The allegations against Von Ferdinand have not been proven in court.

Per PEOPLE, the victim’s foster daughter, Bianca Lucci, noted at the press conference that Jett had provided a stable home for her and her sisters after they had moved through 10 different placements. “She was the mom we needed. She gave us a fair chance at life,” Lucci said. “I’m glad justice will finally be served. I do believe that this was all out of greed and money and it’s just sad.”

A murder charge with special allegations was filed against Cedric Von Ferdinand, 34, accused in the death of his mother, 65-year-old Nadine Jett. https://t.co/Uj2cQFd00M — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) October 22, 2026

The defense attorney, Ashley Mangold, stated that Von Ferdinand “maintains his innocence and, most importantly, his love for his mother.” She also added, “He respects the judicial process and intends to participate fully, while relying on the advice of counsel.”

The arraignment for Von Ferdinand was originally set for October 22, but ABC 10 News reported that it has been delayed until November 5.

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