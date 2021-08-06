Riders Republic Announces its First Beta Ahead of Launch

Ubisoft’s newest game, Riders Republic, will let you skate, ride bikes, and go snowboarding with your friends. The game has just announced its closed beta for the fans that can’t wait to get a taste of the game, coming this August.

The beta will only last a couple of days, from August 23rd to August 25th, and there will be PvP action available along with several game modes. The beta will let Ubisoft test the servers and receive gameplay feedback and will let the dedicated fans get a headstart in learning early gameplay tricks.

“Squad up with your friends and take on downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or challenge yourself in PvP modes and Events. If you’re up for some insane action, throw yourself into mass races and be the first to cross the finish line (or the last one standing…). Brace yourself for some sick action!” Ubisoft describes the game.

If you don’t want to miss out on this beta, be sure to sign up for it over at Ubisoft’s website right now!

Riders Republic is announced to come out on October 28th, 2021. It’ll be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5, PC and Stadia.