In a blog post shared today, Sony has confirmed which games will be free for PlayStation Plus members in April. Seems the leak from last week was on-the-nose: both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DIRT Rally 2.0 will be available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers starting April 7th, though the blog post does not include any of the other leaked information.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was the masterful conclusion to the the Nathan Drake saga, and we gave it a 4.5 out of five when it launched four years ago (has it really been four years?). DIRT Rally 2.0 is a racing-sim from Codemasters that offers a range of rally tracks and cars for players to use in their pursuit of glory. We haven’t covered it here, but I’ve heard nothing but good things from my more racing-inclined compatriots.

Naturally, a new slate of games means the previous offerings are about to be pulled. Players interested in grabbing the Shadow of the Colossus remake and Sonic Forces can do so until Monday, April 6th, before Uncharted 4 and DIRT Rally 2.0 replace them. This should go without saying, but an active PlayStation Plus subscription is required to redeem and play the free titles on offer every month. A full year costs $60 USD, but you can grab a three month pass for $25 as well.