A little slip by Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for free in April, along with DiRT Rally 2.0, an off-road racing game that was released early last year. Just a few months after the free PS+ release of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, subscribers to the service will be able to continue Nathan Drake’s story with the April giveaway of the top-rated sequel to the Uncharted franchise.

Apparently, Sony accidentally leaked April 2020’s free PlayStation Plus offerings a little too soon, as the video that named the free pair of games that will be available for free next month was quickly made private. All of the PlayStation Plus free content goes live on the second Tuesday of each month, so PS+ subscribers can grab these gems on April 7th and will retain access to these games as long as they maintain their subscription with the service.

In addition to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0, PlayStation Plus subscribers will also be able to download a slew of other freebies. Let’s slide into the rest of the goods up for grabs.

Extra Free PlayStation Plus Content for April 2020

Call of Duty Warzone: PS+ Exclusive Gear

Red Dead Redemption 2: PS+ Exclusive Content

Fortnite Battle Royale: PS+ Skin

Apex Legends: 2 Packs of Skins and Banners

Dragon Quest XI: Kaiser Axe

H1Z1: Bandit Pack

Warframe: Boosters and Platinum

Dauntless: Transmog Pack

Skyforge: PS+ Bundle

Predator: Hunting Grounds Trial Weekend

If you’re reading this before March 29th, Predator: Hunting Grounds is available for free on PlayStation 4 with PS+ a whole month before its official release, but only for the trial weekend period of March 27-29. It is also available at this time on PC. Get on it!

Last Call for March – Free Content for PlayStation Plus

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, don’t forget to grab Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, the free games offered for March, which will be available to download until April 7th.