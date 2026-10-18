A South Carolina woman appeared unhappy with a bean and cheese burrito she received from Chipotle after placing a mobile order. Sara Ann Russo, who posts on TikTok as @saraannrusso, shared a video of the item that has gained hundreds of thousands of views. In the clip, she sits at a table with the foil in front of her and rests her chin on her hand while looking toward the camera.

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On-screen text in the video reads, “Chipotle I know I asked for a bean and cheese burrito but still you charged me over $10 for this and made it half size?? RUDE”. Russo then picks up the burrito and holds it toward the camera, rotating it so viewers can see its size from different angles. She keeps a deadpan expression the whole time, brings it closer to her face, sets it back on the foil, and gestures toward it before ending the recording.

In the caption, Russo wrote an edit apologizing to the “burrito community” for causing a stir. She stated that she ordered extra, that the mobile order was her first mistake, and that she could not find other local spots in Columbia, SC besides Taco Bell that serve bean and cheese burritos. She added “no hate – all love folks!” and tagged Chipotle with the line, “girl. What did I do to you?”

Chipotle’s ordering page shows how ingredient choices affect burrito size

Chipotle’s official ordering page lets customers pick which ingredients go into a burrito. A selection that includes only beans and cheese can therefore look smaller than one filled with rice, meat, vegetables, and other toppings. Menu options and prices also change depending on the location.

@saraannrusso EDIT: My apologies to the burrito community for causing a stir! ❤️It’s really not that serious, but to answer some (understandably) recurring questions: -Yes, I ordered extra. -No, I did not order in person it was a mobile order and that was my first mistake. I’m sure if I would’ve gone in and explained the vision someone would’ve kindly obliged. -I couldn’t find any local spots to Columbia, SC (other than Taco Bell) that have b&c burritos on menu, but feel free to point em my way if you know of any! Lastly, no hate – all love folks! ❤️ — @Chipotle, girl. What did I do to you? #chipotle #burrito ♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

Russo claimed in the video that the burrito cost more than $10 and appeared to be half the size she expected. She said she had asked for extra but still received what she described as a smaller portion. She later noted that placing the order through the app rather than in person was a mistake. Portion complaints at Chipotle aren’t new, as seen in a California customer’s bare-minimum portion complaint about a manager.

Viewers left comments that focused on the price and limited fillings of the bean and cheese burrito. One person questioned spending that amount at Chipotle when a similar item is cheaper elsewhere. They wrote, “Why are we spending $10 on a chipotle bean and cheese burrito anyways and not just going to Taco Bell and getting the same thing for $2”.

Another commenter pointed out that the same burrito can be prepared at home with as much filling as desired. They wrote, “you can make a bean and cheese burrito at home and fill it up as much as you want”. A third viewer suggested buying the ingredients separately or visiting a local Mexican restaurant instead. They wrote, “Couldve bought those ingredients or go to a real local Mexican restaurant for a burrito 3x that size and cheaper”.

One person explained that customers do not automatically receive extra beans and cheese just for ordering fewer items. They wrote, “You don’t get double and triple the cheese and beans just because you asked for nothing else. Tons of options to add to fill the burrito shell like most do.” Another commenter described the size of the burrito Russo received. They wrote, “gave u a amputated elbow”.

A further viewer noted that Chipotle charges a set price regardless of the ingredients chosen and uses fixed portions. They wrote, “Youre charged that much because no matter what you put inside of it, there is a set price. Just like everything else in the world ! And its that size because we have portions !”.

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