Trump called Lindsey Graham a ‘beloved friend’ and signed the sanctions bill named for him. A month later, he waived it without explaining why

President Trump issued an executive order Friday evening waiving the sanctions and tariffs in the Graham Act, one month after he signed it into law. The legislation, named for the late Senator Lindsey Graham, was designed to pressure the Kremlin by imposing tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy. The order came days after the administration struck a deal allowing Russian diesel sales, which it said was aimed at lowering fuel prices and which drew criticism from lawmakers in both parties.

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According to The Hill, Trump noted in his order that the legislation gives him the ability to waive the application of any sanctions provision for foreign individuals. Trump stated, “I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” and added, “I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States.”

CNN noted that the waiver covers a slate of sanctions related to Russian fossil fuel sales. The legislation would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas. The order did not explain why the waiver serves the national interest, stating only that it will remain in effect until the administration decides further action is appropriate.

The diesel deal covers only a few days of US demand

Trump struck a deal last week, per The Hill, to permit Russia to sell diesel products to the US and the global market. While the president stated that Russia would immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by 500,000 tons in November and one million tons thereafter, the impact on domestic supply is limited.

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving new sanctions and tariffs on Russia required under the law named after the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, just two days before they were set to take effect.



Read more: https://t.co/Ebc0ay6BLs pic.twitter.com/yRoQNV3Tys — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2026

According to Reuters, data from the US Energy Information Administration shows that the initial 300,000 tons represent less than a day’s supply for the US transport sector. Additionally, the total promised amount is less than four days of demand.

The Hill reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Piers Morgan he felt betrayed by the deal. Following Trump’s new order, CNN reported that Zelensky said, “At a time when the Russians have carried out such a massive attack on our energy sector, a decision was unfortunately made in America to completely disregard the Lindsey Graham Act, which was supposed to impose truly effective pressure on Russia to bring this war to an end.”

Beyond irresponsible. What part of enforcing a law passed 86-11 by the Senate does the President and his advisors not understand? It’s unconscionable that this administration is capitulating to a Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine and butchers innocent civilians every… — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 17, 2026

Lawmakers from both parties criticized the waiver. In a post on X, Beyer said, “Trump’s latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression.” Outgoing GOP Senator Thom Tillis called the move “Beyond irresponsible” on X.

The act was based on Graham’s own proposal and was named for him after he died on July 11. CBS News reported that Trump delivered a eulogy at the funeral service at the National Cathedral, describing Graham as a “true American original” and a “beloved friend.”

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