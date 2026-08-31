President Donald Trump is pushing to escalate trade tensions with Canada by demanding that any Canadian company doing business with the United States move its headquarters and production facilities across the border immediately, The Independent reported. This latest demand appeared on Truth Social on Sunday afternoon, as the president aims to force a massive shift in manufacturing operations.

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The president explained his reasoning directly to the businesses in his post, writing, “Let all Canadian Companies that are doing business with America move to the United States, immediately. Many of them are Companies that moved out years ago due to stupid U.S. Leadership. When you move back, there are no TARIFFS!”

These new duties, which target items like lumber and dairy products with rates as high as 50 percent, are scheduled to begin in 2027. The president has been clear about his desire to decouple the two economies, stating in a separate post, “I don’t want Canadian cars, I don’t want Canadian parts, I don’t want Canadian anything.” He further claimed that Canada has been ripping the U.S. off for decades and labeled the country as “one of the worst abusers” in terms of trade, despite the fact that the two nations share nearly $900 billion in annual economic activity.

This stance creates a difficult environment for the US auto industry

While companies like Ford previously secured some tariff exemptions for specific vehicle parts, the president’s recent messaging suggests that further relief might be off the table. It is tough to see how the domestic auto industry avoids economic hardship if these supply chains are forced to relocate or face significant new costs.

U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:



"We don't need their [Canada] product. So if we cut off trade with that country, we just made $40 billion. You do a few countries like that, and we become a big money machine."

pic.twitter.com/hLUhpgtc1u — WORLD NEWS (@_MAGA_NEWS_) August 31, 2026

Canadian officials are clearly bracing for an extended dispute. Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, where he criticized the president’s approach as being completely backwards. He noted, “Everyone’s feeling bullied by President Trump, and this is the worst thing you could do for the American economy.”

Referring to an executive order that directed federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America, Ford said, “No one is going to call it Lake America,” and described the entire situation as “something out of Saturday Night Live.”

The tension has moved beyond just trade policy and into personal confrontations. The president has been actively engaging in public spats with figures like Mark Carney and Doug Ford. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew also weighed in on the situation, stating, “I think Donald Trump is very weak. I think America is weaker around the world today than it was a year ago.”

Canada has already begun implementing reciprocal tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum, and other exports. However, U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer warned that any further retaliation from the Canadian government would likely lead to additional responses from the U.S. side. Greer stated during an interview with a Canadian broadcaster, “If there’s further retaliation from the Canadian side, we, of course, we’re not going to just sit down and take that. Our view is don’t retaliate.”

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