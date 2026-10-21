Trump stood beside Melania to sign the women’s health order she pushed for, then asked the crowd ‘you think she’s easy?’

President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for a new task force to improve women’s health research and outcomes, an initiative First Lady Melania Trump had pushed for. Standing beside her at the White House, Trump commented on her persistence, asking the crowd, “You think she’s easy? She’s not so easy.”

As reported by VT, the order directs the health administration to establish a task force dedicated to improving women’s health research and outcomes across the country. Melania had been advocating for the action, and the President agreed to sign the order.

The signing took place outside the White House, with the couple taking the stage together. Melania introduced her husband before his speech, during which he appeared to largely stick to the script.

Trump credited Melania for pushing the order through

During his speech, Trump acknowledged Melania’s role in bringing the executive order about, saying she had told him a women’s health task force did not already exist. The ceremony also drew attention for a separate moment, when Melania turned away from Trump’s kiss on stage.

After signing the order, Trump handed Melania the pen and remarked, “I don’t know if her signature means anything.” Melania smiled and replied, “Yours is the most important,” before adding her own signature. The exchange drew uneasy laughter from guests and later spread widely on social media.

Melania Trump turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss 😳 pic.twitter.com/A4oBiUZvo5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

The order creates a Women’s Health Division at the National Institutes of Health alongside the White House Women’s Health Task Force. Melania, who spoke before her husband in the Rose Garden, said the order sets a new standard for women’s health in America. It is the second executive order she has spearheaded, following her 2025 Fostering the Future child welfare initiative, and it does not include specific funding goals.

Melania has shown a determined side before. She reportedly threatened to come down hard on anyone who shared images or information about her son, Barron Trump. Barron has faced threats in the past, most notably from Iran, though he is seen in the spotlight less often than other family members.

The couple has sometimes appeared to lead very different lives, leading to a few awkward public moments, but they have insisted that everything is fine between them. Their joint appearance at the signing presented a unified front on an issue the First Lady has championed.

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