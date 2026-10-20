Donald Trump leaned in to kiss Melania at a White House ceremony for a women’s health order, and she turned her face away

Melania Trump turned her face away during an attempted kiss from her husband at a White House ceremony, sparking a fresh wave of online chatter about the state of their relationship. The couple appeared together at the event for the signing of an executive order aimed at improving women’s health.

As reported by VT, the order directs the Department of Health and Human Services, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to start a task force to improve research and outcomes in women’s health specifically. Despite the focus on the order, the interaction between the two drew the most attention.

As Donald leaned in to kiss his wife, Melania turned her head away, appearing to rebuff the gesture. The moment quickly spread across the internet, leading to a flood of comments from observers.

A turned cheek has fueled speculation before

One person wrote, “She clearly didn’t want to kiss him,” while another remarked, “She nearly did an exorcist rotation.” Someone else added, “I got a kink in my neck just watching that maneuver.”

This is not the first time a moment like this has fueled public speculation. A clip from the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also set off a round of questions about the couple. In that instance, Donald leaned in after formally accepting the nomination, and Melania turned her cheek toward him.

Melania Trump turns her head far to the side as Trump moves in for a kiss 😳 pic.twitter.com/A4oBiUZvo5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2026

That clip was shared widely on X, with one post drawing hundreds of thousands of views. Steve Herman, a former White House bureau chief, posted on Mastodon that Melania appeared to dodge the kiss, while Aaron Rupar shared the moment on X. One commenter wrote, “YIKES! Melania Trump completely DODGED Trump’s kiss at the end of his RNC speech.”

The fuller footage from that convention tells a different story. BBC footage of the finale shows the pair kissing as balloons dropped from the ceiling, a detail that rarely made it into the clips circulating online.

Brief moments like these are difficult to read from a short clip, since public appearances involve cameras, crowds, and split-second timing. A turned cheek can signal distance, but it can also come down to something as simple as lipstick or a mistimed lean.

Melania appeared to do something similar in August 2020 after a campaign speech at that year’s Republican convention. On election night in November 2024, after Donald declared victory at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, he leaned in for a kiss and again appeared to get the cheek. Users on X described that exchange as frosty and speculated about a lack of familiarity between the pair.

These interactions happen against a backdrop of constant rumors about the couple, from claims that Melania is paid to appear alongside the President to theories about a body double. None of those claims has been substantiated.

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