Two armed men allegedly opened fire on a South African dad leaving his driveway with his daughter, so he drew his gun and leaned back to shield her

A South African dad shot and killed an alleged carjacker while protecting his daughter from an armed ambush outside their Pinetown home. The incident unfolded late on October 9, just four days after Sidney Hill, an operations manager in Durban, and his family moved into their new house.

As reported by the New York Post, Hill was pulling out of his driveway when a Renault Kiger pulled up and two armed men allegedly jumped out of the back and opened fire on his vehicle. CCTV footage appears to show Hill pulling his own gun from his waistband and returning fire while shielding his daughter, who was sitting next to him. His son was reportedly standing near the gate.

In total, 27 shots rang out in 14 seconds. One of Hill’s shots struck one of the alleged gang members in the head, killing him. A neighbor who was watching TV when the gunfire started said, “It was like a warzone with bullet after bullet.”

Hill’s quick response has drawn plenty of praise

The neighbor estimated that the gunfire went on for about 20 seconds. They stayed inside until police arrived and found a body in the driveway when they came out.

Sid Hill was pulling out of his Pinetown driveway with his daughter in the passenger seat when a white Renault blocked him in and two armed men opened fire. Hill drew his own gun, shielded his daughter with his body, and returned fire 27 times in 14 seconds. pic.twitter.com/MmmxQ9L2lE — Victoria Whitfield (@679Kott) October 24, 2026

Andreas Mathios, a Marshall Security official known locally as the “Durban superman,” commended Hill’s response. Mathios said Hill “firstly and instinctively made sure that his family was safe.” He noted there was some delay in returning fire, but said Hill managed to neutralize the threat, adding, “I commend him for his actions.”

Footage of the shootout has gone viral. One commenter described the dad as “Chuck Norris and John Wick rolled into one,” adding, “Of all the people the carjackers could have picked on they got him lol!”

Families have been targeted on the road in other frightening incidents, including one in Virginia where police searched for suspects who allegedly threw concrete at a family car from an overpass. No one in that vehicle was physically injured.

The four other men allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking fled the scene, and police have not said whether any have been identified or located. Police have opened three cases, covering attempted murder, attempted carjacking, and an inquest into the suspect’s death. No charges against Hill have been announced, and it remains unclear whether he will face any.

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