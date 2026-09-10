Police are hunting for the suspects who turned a Virginia highway into a death trap by hurling concrete at a family car

A Virginia family was driving along a highway when a chunk of rock or concrete suddenly came crashing onto their car, sending glass across the cabin. Now, state police are looking for two people believed to have thrown the object from an overpass.

Recommended Videos

Per AOL, Six people were inside the vehicle, including two young children, when the incident happened along Route 267 in Loudoun County. The object struck the hood before smashing into the windshield as the family traveled through the area.

Martinez said the impact appeared to have caused the object to strike the hood before bouncing into the windshield. “I’m no, you know, forensic analyst or anything,” he said, but he believed the impact sent glass “all throughout the cab of the car.”

The rock could have gone straight through the sunroof

Christina Martinez said she saw two figures above the highway around the time the object was thrown. She was left struggling to understand why anyone would deliberately throw something onto traffic below.

Rock thrown from overpass smashes through windshield of Northern Virginia couple | FOX 5 DC https://t.co/Hb4bffVEFr — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) September 9, 2026

“I don’t know what would compel anybody to do something like that,” Christina said. She added that she did not know if it was “a lack of cognitive reasoning” or possibly a TikTok trend, but warned that the act “could kill somebody.”

The family was fortunate that nobody was physically injured, despite the violent impact. Christina Martinez said the vehicle’s open sunroof created another frightening possibility, as the object could have entered the cabin instead of hitting the hood first.

The family pulled over after the windshield was destroyed and contacted police. Another vehicle behind them was also reportedly struck by a rock from the same area, though that driver was able to pull over safely.

Virginia State Police confirmed they are investigating and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Investigators have asked people in the Sycolin Road and Goose Creek Village area to check for potentially useful information or footage.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy