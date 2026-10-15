A University of Texas student almost walked into a building after noticing a free matcha sign on an Austin sidewalk. Addison Koll, who posts on TikTok as @addisonkoll, recorded the moment and shared it with the caption “they almost got me i’m so embarrassed.”

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The video starts with a sidewalk scene outside a building. A woman in a black vest and white shirt stands beside a sign reading “FREE MATCHA,” while the entrance above displays “SCIENTOLOGY AUSTIN.” On-screen text in the clip reads “i almost fell for scientology matcha.”

Koll then turns the camera on herself. She is wearing headphones and a light green top. She looks at the camera with an embarrassed expression, covers her mouth while laughing, and ends the video with a pouting face. The post has received millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

Background on Scientology and reactions to the free matcha sign

Scientology is a set of beliefs and practices created by American author L. Ron Hubbard. He first presented the ideas in 1950 as a form of talk therapy called Dianetics before later reframing them as a religion and founding the Church of Scientology in 1953.

A core belief holds that traumatic events can create subconscious recordings in the mind, possibly from past lives, that are addressed through a process called auditing. Auditing and related training form the main activities and follow a structured path known as The Bridge to Total Freedom, with key levels called Clear and Operating Thetan. Fees are charged for these services.

The Church has faced numerous controversies, legal disputes, and criminal convictions. It has been described variously as a religion, a cult, a business, and a scam. Classification differs by country, with some granting religious status and others treating it as a commercial enterprise or activity subject to monitoring.

Viewers responded to the free matcha offer with a mix of jokes and caution. One commenter wrote, “Free Macha for the price of your soul.” Another said they would still take the drink, writing “id take the matcha and go.” A third simply noted “but.. but… it’s free matcha.” Street giveaways like this are a familiar hook, much like the free bracelet scam on a tourist that went viral.

Some compared the situation to familiar warnings. One viewer wrote, “Like candy in a white van… they would’ve gotten me for sure.” Another recalled a similar near-miss, stating “they almost got me with a glazed donut.”

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