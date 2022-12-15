Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded Adds Its Own Spin On This Popular Esport

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought more than Riot Shield nerfs, a new building, and bug fixes. The latest update added a limited-time game mode that any Esport fan will appreciate once they try it, so if you are a fan of Rocket League and Call of Duty, get ready to have some fun while the Warzone Cup game mode is available.

On December 14, the official Call of Duty website released a blog post detailing a new game mode that will bring Call of Duty and Rocket League fans together. According to the Call of Duty blog post, a new game mode will be available for a limited time called Warzone Cup. This new game mode was not expected by any players and will be the perfect opportunity for the fans who are tired of the camo and battle pass grind. Many players have decided to dedicate their playtime to DMZ, and now they will have another option for a limited time to sink more hours into the title.

This game mode will have two teams of three players, each of them riding an ATV, on the modern sports stadium called Al Easime, a location set within the greater Modern Warfare 2 universe. Like in Rocket League, players need to knock a massive football ball and score the other team’s goal within the eight-minute limit.

After each goal, players will be taken to the starting position in the middle of the field, and players will be able to fight for control of the ball and score. This game mode does not feature loadouts or regular weapons featured in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players will have a pulse ability sending a powerful burst to incoming players or the ball.

If players ram the ball while using the pulse ability, they will be able to redirect the ball to players’ teammates or away from the goal.

If players ram enemies at full speed, they will destroy the enemy ATV, forcing them to respawn. Operators will also be able to pick up Shock Sticks around the stadium, allowing players to temporarily disable the enemy’s movement.

To succeed in Warzone Cup, players will have to come up with creative strategies, combining violence and perfect timing to score on the enemy team and keep balls away from their side of the field.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.