Warzone Mobile Will Feature Cross Progression with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The mobile gaming market may seem like a joke for many veteran gamers, but in recent years mobile gamers have been getting titles from Triple-A franchises, and now Call of Duty developers are looking to bring Warzone to mobile devices but that is not it. A well-known source from the Call of Duty community has shared some information regarding Warzone Mobile and its cross-progression capabilities that will be featured in the game.

On November 21, ModernWarzone tweeted regarding Warzone Mobile’s cross-progression capabilities, and many players are still learning about it. According to the tweet, Warzone Mobile will feature cross-progression between the mobile title, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone mobile will feature full cross progression with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.



This means that you can unlock camos, attachments, weapons and more on Warzone mobile and use them in MW2 and Warzone 2.



The grind will be accessible wherever you go. — ModernWarzone 2.0 (@ModernWarzone) November 21, 2022

Warzone Mobile will share progression with other Call of Duty titles. This means that Warzone Mobile players will be able to unlock weapon camos, attachments, and guns, allowing players to progress their accounts whenever they are and use weapons from Warzone Mobile in their favorite titles.

Many developers are implementing cross-progression in their most recent games, and players worldwide appreciate the fact they do not have to go through all the challenges and unlock requirements again if they decide to play on a different platform. Now Warzone Mobile joins the list, and many players are excited about it. Cross-progression means players will not have to unlock several times the same weapon or camo, and they will finally be able to enjoy the game seamlessly on different platforms.

Warzone Mobile does not have a release date yet, but that has not stopped the thousands of players eager to get their hands on this Battle Royale title. Mobile gamers can pre-register for the game and earn some exclusive rewards, so if you have not pre-registered, you should consider doing it.

All in all, Players should keep an eye on Warzone Mobile. Modern Warfare 2 players got some unexpected additions in season one, so no one should underestimate the developers’ capabilities to deliver this title sooner than expected.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile does not have a release date yet, and it will be available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022