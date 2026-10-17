‘We paid $1.5 million for our house’: An Austin homeowner mocked HBCU students over parking, so they line danced in the street outside

Students and community members held a cookout protest outside an Austin home after the homeowner made remarks about their school during a dispute over street parking. The conflict unfolded on East 9th Street near Huston-Tillotson University, a private HBCU in East Austin. Demonstrators filled the street with music, dancing, and signs, including one that read, “You bought a house, not our history, East Austin is ours.”

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The situation began when the homeowner confronted students about parking on the street. Senior Bri Nunn posted a video on Instagram showing the exchange, in which she asks whether the couple understands that parking on the street is legal.

The homeowner can be heard telling the students, “We paid $1.5 million for our house, y’all’s graduation rates are 25%.” Atlanta Black Star reported that Huston-Tillotson’s graduation rate is actually about 34%, and when Nunn pointed out that the area is a historically Black neighborhood, the homeowner replied, “This is our neighborhood,” and threatened to contact the police.

The city says parking on the street is allowed

The City of Austin told FOX 7 Austin that parking is allowed on those blocks of East 9th Street. A neighbor who has lived on the street for 16 years told the outlet that students parking there has long been the norm and had never caused problems.

Footage of the dance party was shared on TikTok by @thehealingprojectatx, and the video of the original confrontation drew a large response online. Many people shared their thoughts on the homeowner’s behavior.

One commenter suggested, “y’all gotta call a hbcu marching band for the next link up lollIl.” Others pointed to the broader issue of gentrification, with one person writing, “The gentrification needs to stop. Love y’all for standing on business.”

Some people online joked about the homeowner’s perspective from inside the house. One user wrote, “I wanna see her POV from inside so bad and what she doing.”

Students have claimed the couple left notes on cars and used trash cans to keep vehicles from parking on the street. Disputes over who parks outside whose house can go well beyond notes, as one neighbor allegedly targeting parked cars showed. The gatherings outside the home remained peaceful.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the homeowner’s side of the story, as this account comes from videos shared on Instagram and TikTok, and the couple has not been publicly identified.

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