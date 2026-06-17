Couple moved into their dream house despite neighborhood warnings, so they learned the hard way that one man is watching their every move

A Redditor who just moved in has shared a weird story about her new neighbor, who seems to have a personal vendetta against anyone who has lived in their house. According to Bored Panda, the OP seems to be a married woman, and her husband bought this house and had it renovated. Since they moved into their dream house, weird things have started happening, and all of that indicates that their neighbor, Gary, was behind it.

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The woman shared the story on her Reddit profile with the username @jlmcdon2, telling that when they were buying the house, they were warned about this neighbor. But it appears they ignored all the red flags, only to get affected by them. She declared that trouble started when a community officer visited her after a neighbor cited their house for blight, despite there being nothing outside except the trash bag. But things did not stop here; when her niece came to visit, someone slashed the tires on her car.

The Redditor stated, “ We knew they had problems with a neighbor across the street (Gary), like having the city call and complain about weeds and so on. We dismissed it thinking it was probably valid.” Then she added, “We moved in, and less than a week after moving in, I got a visit from the city inspector citing us for ‘blight’.” Then, talking about her niece’s incident, she stated, “They parked across the street in front of Gary’s house. When they went to leave the next morning, their front passenger tire was flat with the valve stem core missing.”

Redditor claimed lack of evidence prevented her from filing a case against Gary

It doesn’t seem that they had a fight with their neighbor or a confrontation. The Redditor explained that they did not have sufficient evidence to establish that Gary was the one who actually carried out these acts, so they could not formally file a case against him. However, as reported by the neighbors and her own observations, it must be Gary. But as the post went viral on Reddit, users shared advice and seemed to be on her side.

One of the viewers stated, “This is almost too easy. Park a vehicle in front of his house overnight, set up cameras from multiple angles, and catch him in the act of vandalizing it. For bonus points, once it’s done and he’s slinking away, hit the panic alarm and watch him dance.” Another one added, “Plan a block party. Generally, you need only 40% of neighbors to agree and get a city permit. Don’t notify or invite Gary. Hire a food truck, have it parked legally in front of Gary’s house. This is his FAFO opportunity. Record the event, tires, his yard, etc the entire time.”

All of this does sound frustrating, but it’s not like their neighbor turned out to be dangerous for them. Even though, according to the Redditor and other neighbors’ accounts, it must be Gary, she is still not sure whether he did anything like this. In my opinion, the truth would have been clear if she had surveillance cameras monitoring. As of yet, there’s no follow-up story or update from the woman that confirms it was Gary.

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