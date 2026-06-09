Colorado Reddit user says a neighbor accidentally shot a hunting rifle into their house, with a bullet whizzing past their head

A person living in Colorado says on Reddit that they narrowly avoided death after a neighbor accidentally fired a hunting rifle, sending a round straight into their home in a frightening incident that has since sparked renewed discussion about firearm safety and responsibility.

Recommended Videos

The homeowner, who uses the Reddit handle X_Strawberri_X, shared the account on the r/Wellthatsucks subreddit, describing what they believe was a very close call. According to the post, the shot came from a neighboring property and struck the house unexpectedly, leaving a visible bullet hole in the interior wall.

The user claimed the projectile, described as buckshot from a hunting rifle, passed extremely close to their head before embedding itself in the wall behind them. While no one was physically injured, the homeowner said the incident was deeply unsettling and left them shaken, as it occurred inside what should have been a safe and secure space.

The conversation quickly shifted to broader opinions on firearms and safety

The response from the online community was fast and loud. Many people on the platform said that accidents this serious usually come from a complete failure to follow basic safety steps. Other cases have shown how strange firearm incidents can be, including a woman hit by a shotgun in a store.

One commenter wrote, “House living isnt a whole lot safer. In my town, there’s a neighborhood that’s been on the news lately because there are people shooting off guns in an undeveloped area next to the neighborhood and the houses have become riddled with bullet holes and the cops in the area arent really doing anything to stop the shooters.” Another user said, “Absolutely terrifying to have an in-home interaction with any type of bullet.”

After the shooting, the neighbor lost their firearms. The original poster mentioned that the neighbor felt bad about what happened, but that guilt did not stop the authorities from stepping in to take the weapons away. Accidents can carry heavy consequences, as seen when teens faced charges over a deadly prank.

Some Redditors said they were relieved that the guns were confiscated. One user wrote, “I’m incredibly glad that idiot’s shotgun got confiscated.” The discussion then widened into broader comments about gun culture, with international users expressing disbelief at how often such events happen in the United States.

One commenter said that “America is scary on so many levels.” The original poster agreed with that view, writing, “Yes, I hate this country.” Another observer added, “Yup, I will never understand how guns are so normalised and accessible in a supposedly developed country.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy